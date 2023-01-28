Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM, Adel 45, Boone 34
AGWSR, Ackley 55, Grundy Center 34
Alburnett 54, Central City 51
Algona 63, Iowa Falls-Alden 60, OT
Alta-Aurelia 54, Manson Northwest Webster 42
Aplington-Parkersburg 63, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 34
Assumption, Davenport 56, Clinton 28
Atlantic 48, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 35
BCLUW, Conrad 52, Colo-NESCO 18
Ballard 51, Carroll 42
Baxter 61, North Tama, Traer 7
Bellevue 64, Northeast, Goose Lake 37
Belmond-Klemme 36, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 30
Benton Community 59, Clear Creek-Amana 42
Bishop Garrigan 63, North Union 49
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 87, Sioux City, West 50
Bondurant Farrar 50, Carlisle 47
CAM, Anita 83, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 42
Camanche 45, Anamosa 39
Cedar Falls 71, Ames 31
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 49, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 41
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 63, Cedar Rapids, Washington 39
Central Clinton, DeWitt 77, Bettendorf 66
Central Decatur, Leon 59, Southwest Valley 46
Central Elkader 50, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 17
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 44, West Lyon, Inwood 35
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 77, Webster City 43
Clarke, Osceola 60, Centerville 44
Clear Lake 71, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 32
Collins-Maxwell 62, GMG, Garwin 44
Coon Rapids-Bayard 46, Ar-We-Va, Westside 31
Dallas Center-Grimes 57, Oskaloosa 22
Davenport, North 68, Muscatine 16
Decorah 70, New Hampton 36
Des Moines Christian 58, Ogden 49
Des Moines, North 55, Ottumwa 28
Dike-New Hartford 72, Hudson 29
Earlham 55, Madrid 29
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 72, Knoxville 48
Emmetsburg 58, West Bend-Mallard 48
Estherville Lincoln Central 51, Cherokee, Washington 34
Fremont Mills, Tabor 46, Sidney 33
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 55, Lake Mills 47
Grinnell 47, Pella Christian 35
Highland, Riverside 51, Wapello 21
Hinton 87, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31
Holy Trinity 55, Van Buren, Keosauqua 18
Iowa City Liberty High School 66, Cedar Rapids Xavier 61
Iowa City West 49, Iowa City High 30
Iowa Valley, Marengo 58, English Valleys, North English 48
Johnston 66, Ankeny Centennial 59
Kee, Lansing 52, Postville 47
Keokuk 60, Mount Pleasant 35
Keota 44, Tri-County, Thornburg 29
Kingsley-Pierson 54, OA-BCIG 31
LeMars 59, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 22
Lenox 49, Wayne, Corydon 38
Lewis Central 75, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 43
Logan-Magnolia 51, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 39
Lone Tree 51, Pekin 33
MFL-Mar-Mac 60, West Central, Maynard 26
Maquoketa 63, Beckman, Dyersville 53
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 55, Edgewood-Colesburg 47
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 49, West Sioux 46
Marion 74, West Delaware, Manchester 46
Martensdale-St. Marys 69, Bedford 35
Mason City 53, Marshalltown 11
Mediapolis 53, Burlington Notre Dame 44
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 66, Wilton 38
Midland, Wyoming 61, North Cedar, Stanwood 34
Montezuma 65, B-G-M 21
Mount Ayr 67, East Union, Afton 35
Mount Vernon 65, Independence 23
Nevada 56, South Hamilton, Jewell 40
Newell-Fonda 70, South Central Calhoun 43
Nodaway Valley 80, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 36
North Fayette Valley 58, South Winneshiek, Calmar 21
North Linn, Troy Mills 63, East Buchanan, Winthrop 37
North Mahaska, New Sharon 49, Lynnville-Sully 47
North Scott, Eldridge 55, Davenport, Central 35
Northwood-Kensett 52, Newman Catholic, Mason City 41
Osage 60, Nashua-Plainfield 45
Pella 63, Newton 22
Pleasant Valley 80, Davenport, West 9
Regina, Iowa City 63, West Branch 41
Riceville 49, Clarksville 13
Rock Valley 54, Boyden-Hull 35
Roland-Story, Story City 56, Saydel 27
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 45
Shenandoah 51, Denison-Schleswig 50
Sibley-Ocheyedan 82, Sheldon 47
Sigourney 52, Belle Plaine 4
Sioux Center 64, MOC-Floyd Valley 29
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 71, East Sac County 42
Sioux City, East 61, Glenwood 55
Spencer 54, Spirit Lake 37
Springville 65, Starmont 18
Stanton 86, Essex 31
Sumner-Fredericksburg 56, Union Community, LaPorte City 37
Treynor 63, IKM-Manning 20
Tri-Center, Neola 51, Missouri Valley 28
Unity Christian 64, Trinity Christian High School 19
Van Meter 50, West Central Valley, Stuart 27
Vinton-Shellsburg 64, South Tama County, Tama 28
WACO, Wayland 63, Hillcrest Academy 28
Washington 50, Burlington 35
Waterloo Christian School 48, Tripoli 45
Waterloo, West 54, Linn-Mar, Marion 25
Waverly-Shell Rock 52, Waukon 17
West Burlington 74, New London 36
West Fork, Sheffield 50, Saint Ansgar 31
West Marshall, State Center 79, Greene County 17
Winfield-Mount Union 62, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 27
Winterset 49, Gilbert 46
Woodbine 57, Paton-Churdan 18
Corner Conference Tournament=
Central Springs 53, Rockford 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Charles City vs. Crestwood, Cresco, ppd.
Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. Meskwaki Settlement School, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..