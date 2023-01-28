Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 64, Logan-Magnolia 41

AC/GC 72, Interstate 35,Truro 35

Albia 63, Davis County, Bloomfield 43

Alburnett 71, Central City 58

Ames 56, Cedar Falls 46

Aplington-Parkersburg 80, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 64

Assumption, Davenport 64, Clinton 44

Atlantic 68, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 49

Baxter 83, North Tama, Traer 64

Bellevue 73, Northeast, Goose Lake 44

Benton Community 74, Clear Creek-Amana 61

Bettendorf 50, Central Clinton, DeWitt 39

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 91, Sioux City, West 75

Bondurant Farrar 64, Carlisle 53

Boone 60, ADM, Adel 56

Boyden-Hull 51, Rock Valley 48

Burlington 71, Washington 48

CAM, Anita 78, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 43

Camanche 84, Anamosa 54

Carroll 61, Ballard 53

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 55, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 49

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 67, Cedar Rapids, Washington 57

Central Decatur, Leon 69, Southwest Valley 36

Central Springs 82, Rockford 60

Chariton 70, Eldon Cardinal 66

Clarke, Osceola 72, Centerville 35

Clarksville 58, Riceville 47

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 47, Central Elkader 44

Clear Lake 76, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 50

Collins-Maxwell 57, GMG, Garwin 46

Colo-NESCO 65, BCLUW, Conrad 48

Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Ar-We-Va, Westside 50

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 75, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 52

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 62, LeMars 58

Dallas Center-Grimes 76, Oskaloosa 35

Danville 70, Central Lee, Donnellson 28

Davenport, Central 63, North Scott, Eldridge 56

Davenport, North 63, Muscatine 60

Decorah 88, New Hampton 59

Denison-Schleswig 77, Shenandoah 41

Des Moines Christian 58, Ogden 32

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 47, Janesville 41

East Mills 58, Riverside, Oakland 55

Easton Valley 53, Lisbon 39

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 73, Knoxville 59

Emmetsburg 65, West Bend-Mallard 48

Epworth, Western Dubuque 55, Dubuque, Hempstead 44

Estherville Lincoln Central 67, Cherokee, Washington 56

Forest City 59, West Hancock, Britt 51

Fremont Mills, Tabor 46, Sidney 33

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 79, South O’Brien, Paullina 54

George-Little Rock 63, Okoboji, Milford 43

Grundy Center 72, AGWSR, Ackley 19

H-L-V, Victor 67, Colfax-Mingo 44

Harlan 64, Creston 55

Harris-Lake Park 61, Akron-Westfield 49

Hinton 53, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 51, OT

Holy Trinity 63, Van Buren, Keosauqua 40

Hudson 80, Dike-New Hartford 66

Humboldt 52, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 40

Iowa City Liberty High School 80, Cedar Rapids Xavier 75

Iowa City West 63, Iowa City High 45

Iowa Falls-Alden 67, Algona 64

Iowa Valley, Marengo 60, English Valleys, North English 24

Jesup 91, Oelwein 46

Keota 66, Tri-County, Thornburg 31

Lake Mills 51, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48

Lenox 85, Wayne, Corydon 40

Lewis Central 50, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 42

Lynnville-Sully 49, North Mahaska, New Sharon 45

MFL-Mar-Mac 90, West Central, Maynard 42

MOC-Floyd Valley 54, Sioux Center 40

Madrid 64, Earlham 47

Manson Northwest Webster 45, Alta-Aurelia 41

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 68, Edgewood-Colesburg 29

Marion 61, West Delaware, Manchester 50

Marshalltown 55, Mason City 48

Montezuma 78, B-G-M 61

Monticello 48, Cascade,Western Dubuque 45

Mount Pleasant 66, Keokuk 47

Nevada 60, South Hamilton, Jewell 56

Newell-Fonda 75, South Central Calhoun 50

Newman Catholic, Mason City 75, Northwood-Kensett 55

Newton 58, Pella 40

Nodaway Valley 89, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 61

North Cedar, Stanwood 41, Midland, Wyoming 37

North Linn, Troy Mills 78, East Buchanan, Winthrop 27

North Union 74, Bishop Garrigan 65

Norwalk 59, Indianola 49

Osage 67, Nashua-Plainfield 45

Ottumwa 56, Des Moines, North 51

PCM, Monroe 59, Perry 46

Panorama, Panora 60, Woodward Academy 41

Pella Christian 64, Grinnell 52

Pleasant Valley 61, Davenport, West 47

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 65, Calamus-Wheatland 43

Roland-Story, Story City 73, Saydel 45

Ruthven-Ayrshire 82, Southeast Valley 41

Sheldon 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 49

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 53, East Sac County 31

Sioux City, East 75, Sioux City, North 47

South Hardin 66, East Marshall, LeGrand 39

Southeast Polk 69, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 38

Spirit Lake 61, Spencer 41

Springville 49, Starmont 44

Stanton 69, Essex 28

Tipton 51, Durant-Bennett 47

Treynor 61, IKM-Manning 25

Tripoli 64, Waterloo Christian School 51

Underwood 74, Audubon 46

Unity Christian 75, Trinity Christian High School 42

Van Meter 77, West Central Valley, Stuart 49

Vinton-Shellsburg 71, South Tama County, Tama 47

WACO, Wayland 51, Hillcrest Academy 40

Wahlert, Dubuque 36, Dubuque, Senior 34

Wapello 59, Highland, Riverside 34

Waterloo, West 76, Linn-Mar, Marion 63

Waukee 63, Urbandale 56

Waukee Northwest 66, Ankeny 55

Waverly-Shell Rock 62, Waukon 47

Webster City 70, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 43

West Branch 69, Regina, Iowa City 56

West Burlington 62, New London 55

West Fork, Sheffield 52, Saint Ansgar 42

West Lyon, Inwood 56, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 55

West Marshall, State Center 66, Greene County 64

West Sioux 62, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 36

Williamsburg 71, Center Point-Urbana 63

Wilton 77, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 65

Winterset 81, Gilbert 55

Woodward-Granger 61, Pleasantville 38

Bluegrass Conference Tournament=

Burlington Notre Dame 63, Mediapolis 46

Diagonal 65, Seymour 35

Moravia 70, Melcher-Dallas 44

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 61, Ankeny Christian Academy 49

Murray 39, Lamoni 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Charles City vs. Crestwood, Cresco, ppd.

