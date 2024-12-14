Friday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Andover 3, Warroad 1
Apple Valley 5, Alexandria 1
Duluth 4, Northern Lakes 0
Grand Rapids/Greenway 8, Hibbing/Chisholm 2
Hastings 3, Eastview 2, OT
Hill-Murray 9, Two Rivers-St Paul 0
Moorhead 2, Blake 0
North Shore Storm 2, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1, OT
River Lakes 2, New Ulm 1
South St. Paul 4, Park (Cottage Grove) 1
Thief River Falls 6, Detroit Lakes 0
