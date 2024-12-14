Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP HOCKEY=

Andover 3, Warroad 1

Apple Valley 5, Alexandria 1

Duluth 4, Northern Lakes 0

Grand Rapids/Greenway 8, Hibbing/Chisholm 2

Hastings 3, Eastview 2, OT

Hill-Murray 9, Two Rivers-St Paul 0

Moorhead 2, Blake 0

North Shore Storm 2, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1, OT

River Lakes 2, New Ulm 1

South St. Paul 4, Park (Cottage Grove) 1

Thief River Falls 6, Detroit Lakes 0

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..