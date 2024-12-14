Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bagley 62, Win-E-Mac 51

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 63, Maple Lake 21

Belle Plaine 59, Maple River 41

Bertha-Hewitt 45, Minneapolis South 36

Breckenridge 69, Frazee 54

Brooklyn Center 60, St. Paul Humboldt 50

Caledonia 77, Fillmore Central 24

Cannon Falls 57, Pine Island 52

Cass Lake-Bena 101, Laporte 17

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 73, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 40

Centennial 56, Delano 47

Christ’s Household of Faith 70, Trinity 29

Concordia Academy 64, St Paul Academy 32

Cretin-Derham Hall 61, Irondale 29

Crosby-Ironton 77, Braham 40

DeLaSalle 67, St. Anthony 63

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 57, Barnesville 47

Dover-Eyota 72, Wabasha-Kellogg 15

East Ridge 68, Mounds View 33

Eastview 53, Prior Lake 43

Eden Prairie 88, Chanhassen 56

Farmington 68, Burnsville 29

Forest Lake 54, White Bear Lake 47

Fridley 71, Robbinsdale Cooper 38

Hancock 77, Battle Lake 39

Hastings 67, Minneapolis Washburn 38

Hills-Beaver Creek 61, Southwest Minnesota Christian 54

Holy Family Catholic 67, Blake 40

Hopkins 79, Chaska 58

ISM/Chesterton 45, Cristo Rey Jesuit 21

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 84, Ortonville 15

Kimball 55, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 47

Kittson Central 80, East Grand Forks 70

Lake City 54, Kasson-Mantorville 42

Lake Park-Audubon 57, Fosston 36

Lakeville North 63, Eagan 44

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 59, Ashby 43

Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 73, Alden-Conger 51

Menahga 70, Staples-Motley 33

Monticello 72, Chisago Lakes 23

Moorhead 51, Buffalo 46

Mountain Iron-Buhl 84, South Ridge 21

NRHEG 60, Sibley East 37

New London-Spicer 93, Rockford 37

New Prague 54, Shakopee 44

New Ulm 76, Waseca 21

Northfield 51, Rochester Century 33

Orono 71, Mahtomedi 51

Osakis 64, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 37

Osseo 63, Duluth East 38

Pelican Rapids 67, Hawley 61

Redwood Valley 60, Luverne 33

Rock Ridge 75, Cloquet 48

Roseville 72, Woodbury 42

Royalton 54, Holdingford 41

Sacred Heart 76, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 33

Sauk Centre 58, Minnewaska 48

Sleepy Eye 81, Wabasso 34

Southland 67, Le Roy-Ostrander 22

Spectrum 67, LILA 40

Spring Lake Park 72, Apple Valley 41

St. Francis 54, Becker 47

Stephen-Argyle 59, Roseau 44

Stillwater 74, Park (Cottage Grove) 64

Swanville 70, Melrose 58

Tartan 50, St. Paul Central 37

Tri-City United 61, Jackson County Central 51

Underwood 62, Rothsay 50

Waconia 57, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 40

Wadena-Deer Creek 61, New York Mills 51

Watertown-Mayer 68, Litchfield 30

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 69, St. Clair 55

Windom 80, Pipestone 72

Yellow Medicine East 68, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..