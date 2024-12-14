Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bagley 62, Win-E-Mac 51
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 63, Maple Lake 21
Belle Plaine 59, Maple River 41
Bertha-Hewitt 45, Minneapolis South 36
Breckenridge 69, Frazee 54
Brooklyn Center 60, St. Paul Humboldt 50
Caledonia 77, Fillmore Central 24
Cannon Falls 57, Pine Island 52
Cass Lake-Bena 101, Laporte 17
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 73, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 40
Centennial 56, Delano 47
Christ’s Household of Faith 70, Trinity 29
Concordia Academy 64, St Paul Academy 32
Cretin-Derham Hall 61, Irondale 29
Crosby-Ironton 77, Braham 40
DeLaSalle 67, St. Anthony 63
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 57, Barnesville 47
Dover-Eyota 72, Wabasha-Kellogg 15
East Ridge 68, Mounds View 33
Eastview 53, Prior Lake 43
Eden Prairie 88, Chanhassen 56
Farmington 68, Burnsville 29
Forest Lake 54, White Bear Lake 47
Fridley 71, Robbinsdale Cooper 38
Hancock 77, Battle Lake 39
Hastings 67, Minneapolis Washburn 38
Hills-Beaver Creek 61, Southwest Minnesota Christian 54
Holy Family Catholic 67, Blake 40
Hopkins 79, Chaska 58
ISM/Chesterton 45, Cristo Rey Jesuit 21
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 84, Ortonville 15
Kimball 55, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 47
Kittson Central 80, East Grand Forks 70
Lake City 54, Kasson-Mantorville 42
Lake Park-Audubon 57, Fosston 36
Lakeville North 63, Eagan 44
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 59, Ashby 43
Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 73, Alden-Conger 51
Menahga 70, Staples-Motley 33
Monticello 72, Chisago Lakes 23
Moorhead 51, Buffalo 46
Mountain Iron-Buhl 84, South Ridge 21
NRHEG 60, Sibley East 37
New London-Spicer 93, Rockford 37
New Prague 54, Shakopee 44
New Ulm 76, Waseca 21
Northfield 51, Rochester Century 33
Orono 71, Mahtomedi 51
Osakis 64, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 37
Osseo 63, Duluth East 38
Pelican Rapids 67, Hawley 61
Redwood Valley 60, Luverne 33
Rock Ridge 75, Cloquet 48
Roseville 72, Woodbury 42
Royalton 54, Holdingford 41
Sacred Heart 76, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 33
Sauk Centre 58, Minnewaska 48
Sleepy Eye 81, Wabasso 34
Southland 67, Le Roy-Ostrander 22
Spectrum 67, LILA 40
Spring Lake Park 72, Apple Valley 41
St. Francis 54, Becker 47
Stephen-Argyle 59, Roseau 44
Stillwater 74, Park (Cottage Grove) 64
Swanville 70, Melrose 58
Tartan 50, St. Paul Central 37
Tri-City United 61, Jackson County Central 51
Underwood 62, Rothsay 50
Waconia 57, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 40
Wadena-Deer Creek 61, New York Mills 51
Watertown-Mayer 68, Litchfield 30
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 69, St. Clair 55
Windom 80, Pipestone 72
Yellow Medicine East 68, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..