Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 73, Annandale 58
Albert Lea 63, Winona 51
Alexandria 102, Willmar 45
Ashby 76, Lake Park-Audubon 64
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 85, Alden-Conger 53
Bagley 76, Win-E-Mac 75
Barnum 102, Ogilvie 31
Belle Plaine 78, Eden Valley-Watkins 50
Big Lake 71, North Branch 58
Border West 55, Tri-State, N.D. 28
Brooklyn Center 67, St. Paul Humboldt 58
Byron 75, Rochester Lourdes 41
Caledonia 91, Fillmore Central 48
Cambridge-Isanti 73, Princeton 69
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 96, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 50
Cristo Rey Jesuit 60, ISM/Chesterton 49
Cromwell 67, Cook County 42
Deer River 73, Hill City 47
Detroit Lakes 91, St. Cloud Tech 74
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 58, Barnesville 54
Dover-Eyota 69, Wabasha-Kellogg 47
Eagan 46, Minneapolis Southwest 43
East Ridge 72, Mounds View 70
Ely 82, Mesabi East 50
Fosston 54, Climax-Fisher 39
Glencoe-Silver Lake 90, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 78
Henning 60, Pillager 52
Hills-Beaver Creek 70, Red Rock Central 38
Holy Angels 101, Columbia Heights 72
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 66, East Central 54
Jackson County Central 78, Tri-City United 48
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 67, Blooming Prairie 43
Jordan 78, Norwood Young America 57
Kelliher-Northome 73, Blackduck 52
Lake City 68, Kasson-Mantorville 66
LeSueur-Henderson 77, Mayer Lutheran 68
Legacy Christian 79, PACT 41
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 90, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 78
Lewiston-Altura 76, Chatfield 51
Liberty Classical 68, Washington Tech 47
Littlefork-Big Falls 72, Chisholm 31
Mille Lacs 58, Carlton-Wrenshall 51
Minneapolis Camden 86, Higher 44
Minneota 76, Heron Lake-Okabena 44
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 65, New Ulm Cathedral 60
Monticello 107, Chisago Lakes 40
Northland 77, North Woods 65
Owatonna 52, Austin 37
Pelican Rapids 62, Hawley 52
Prior Lake 66, Chaska 62
Red Lake 53, Pine River-Backus 47
Renville County West 65, Maple Lake 46
Robbinsdale Cooper 66, Fridley 54
Rochester Century 97, Northfield 94
Rochester Mayo 72, Mankato West 50
Rockford 73, New London-Spicer 56
Rogers 73, Sartell-St. Stephen 56
Sacred Heart 66, Northern 47
Shakopee 84, Edina 56
Sleepy Eye 86, Wabasso 71
Spring Grove 65, Kingsland 50
Springfield 70, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 58
St Michael-Albertville 83, Elk River 58
St Paul Academy 78, Concordia Academy 66
St. Croix Prep 80, Mounds Park Academy 45
Tartan 75, St. Paul Highland Park 33
Trinity 70, Christ’s Household of Faith 57
Triton 70, United South Central 52
Verndale 55, Sebeka 52
Wadena-Deer Creek 65, New York Mills 55
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 70, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 51
Waseca 80, New Ulm 64
Wayzata 71, Lakeville North 64
West Central 80, Brandon-Evansville 55
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 70, Lakeview 61
Western Christian, Iowa 72, Heritage Christian Academy 50
Windom 80, Pipestone 66
Zimmerman 69, Foley 45
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 50, Winona Cotter 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..