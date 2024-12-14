Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 73, Annandale 58

Albert Lea 63, Winona 51

Alexandria 102, Willmar 45

Ashby 76, Lake Park-Audubon 64

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 85, Alden-Conger 53

Bagley 76, Win-E-Mac 75

Barnum 102, Ogilvie 31

Belle Plaine 78, Eden Valley-Watkins 50

Big Lake 71, North Branch 58

Border West 55, Tri-State, N.D. 28

Brooklyn Center 67, St. Paul Humboldt 58

Byron 75, Rochester Lourdes 41

Caledonia 91, Fillmore Central 48

Cambridge-Isanti 73, Princeton 69

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 96, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 50

Cristo Rey Jesuit 60, ISM/Chesterton 49

Cromwell 67, Cook County 42

Deer River 73, Hill City 47

Detroit Lakes 91, St. Cloud Tech 74

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 58, Barnesville 54

Dover-Eyota 69, Wabasha-Kellogg 47

Eagan 46, Minneapolis Southwest 43

East Ridge 72, Mounds View 70

Ely 82, Mesabi East 50

Fosston 54, Climax-Fisher 39

Glencoe-Silver Lake 90, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 78

Henning 60, Pillager 52

Hills-Beaver Creek 70, Red Rock Central 38

Holy Angels 101, Columbia Heights 72

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 66, East Central 54

Jackson County Central 78, Tri-City United 48

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 67, Blooming Prairie 43

Jordan 78, Norwood Young America 57

Kelliher-Northome 73, Blackduck 52

Lake City 68, Kasson-Mantorville 66

LeSueur-Henderson 77, Mayer Lutheran 68

Legacy Christian 79, PACT 41

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 90, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 78

Lewiston-Altura 76, Chatfield 51

Liberty Classical 68, Washington Tech 47

Littlefork-Big Falls 72, Chisholm 31

Mille Lacs 58, Carlton-Wrenshall 51

Minneapolis Camden 86, Higher 44

Minneota 76, Heron Lake-Okabena 44

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 65, New Ulm Cathedral 60

Monticello 107, Chisago Lakes 40

Northland 77, North Woods 65

Owatonna 52, Austin 37

Pelican Rapids 62, Hawley 52

Prior Lake 66, Chaska 62

Red Lake 53, Pine River-Backus 47

Renville County West 65, Maple Lake 46

Robbinsdale Cooper 66, Fridley 54

Rochester Century 97, Northfield 94

Rochester Mayo 72, Mankato West 50

Rockford 73, New London-Spicer 56

Rogers 73, Sartell-St. Stephen 56

Sacred Heart 66, Northern 47

Shakopee 84, Edina 56

Sleepy Eye 86, Wabasso 71

Spring Grove 65, Kingsland 50

Springfield 70, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 58

St Michael-Albertville 83, Elk River 58

St Paul Academy 78, Concordia Academy 66

St. Croix Prep 80, Mounds Park Academy 45

Tartan 75, St. Paul Highland Park 33

Trinity 70, Christ’s Household of Faith 57

Triton 70, United South Central 52

Verndale 55, Sebeka 52

Wadena-Deer Creek 65, New York Mills 55

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 70, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 51

Waseca 80, New Ulm 64

Wayzata 71, Lakeville North 64

West Central 80, Brandon-Evansville 55

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 70, Lakeview 61

Western Christian, Iowa 72, Heritage Christian Academy 50

Windom 80, Pipestone 66

Zimmerman 69, Foley 45

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 50, Winona Cotter 36

