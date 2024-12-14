Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 60, Monticello 52
Altavista 54, William Campbell 41
Arcadia 74, Norfolk Christian School 68
Battlefield 65, Osbourn Park 19
Bayside 64, Salem-Va. Beach 42
Blue Ridge School 63, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 60
Broad Run 70, Stone Bridge 43
Broadwater Academy 59, StoneBridge School 54
Brunswick Academy 83, Kerr-Vance, N.C. 60
Buckingham County 56, Nottoway 48
Buffalo Gap 47, Stonewall Jackson 32
Cape Henry Collegiate 64, Fork Union Prep 41
Catholic 102, Midlothian 34
Chantilly 67, John R. Lewis 46
Colonial Forge 63, Stafford 39
Cumberland 47, Charles City County High School 39
Dan River 53, Bassett 49
Deep Run 64, Douglas Freeman 60
Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 67, Gate City 46
Edison 73, Lake Braddock 43
Fairfax 54, Annandale 44
Floyd County 63, Blacksburg 53
Fort Chiswell 68, Rural Retreat 28
Fort Defiance 57, Broadway 53
Franklin County 59, Christiansburg 51
Friendship Tech Prep, D.C. 109, Alexandria City 40
GW-Danville 72, Mecklenburg County 56
George Wythe 87, Galax 35
Gill Grove Baptist 71, Keystone Christian 48
Glen Allen 67, Mills Godwin 42
Glenvar 56, Hidden Valley 46
Goochland 58, Fluvanna 52
Grafton 72, Bruton 59
Grassfield 57, Great Bridge 52
Green Run 70, Frank Cox 49
Greenbrier Christian 59, Tidewater Academy 18
Greensville County 50, Franklin 45
Gretna 69, Appomattox 55
Halifax County 53, Magna Vista 30
Hayfield 50, C. G. Woodson 38
Heritage (Lynchburg) 77, Jefferson Forest 59
Hopewell 79, Meadowbrook 37
James Madison 55, George Marshall 43
James Robinson 52, Langley 40
John Handley 84, Manassas Park 30
John Marshall 100, Westfield 64
Kellam 77, Ocean Lakes 39
Landstown 65, Princess Anne 56
Liberty Christian 68, Amherst County 43
Lord Botetourt 75, Pulaski County 58
Manor High School 86, Booker T. Washington 20
Marion 53, Chilhowie 43
Martinsville 43, Tunstall 28
Massaponax 51, Courtland 46
Maury 63, Churchland 55
Nandua 65, Rappahannock 59
Nansemond River 83, Lakeland (VA) 67
Nelson County 73, Chatham 69
New Hope Academy, Md. 82, Veritas Collegiate Academy 66
New Kent 95, Tabb 42
Norfolk Collegiate 84, Life Christian 46
North Stafford 28, Brooke Point 24
Northside 80, Cave Spring 66
Oscar Smith 84, Hickory 33
Patrick Henry 77, Twin Springs 33
Ridgeview 70, Richlands 47
Riverbend 56, Chancellor 46
Riverside 86, Woodgrove 64
Rocktown 50, Riverheads 41
Rustburg 47, Brookville 44
Salem 52, William Byrd 40
Skyline 75, Warren County 46
Smithfield 66, Lafayette 59
Southampton Academy 68, Halifax Academy, N.C. 54
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 80, Benedictine 50
Staunton River 70, Craig County 34
Steward School 66, TPLS Christian 54
Stuarts Draft 54, Rockbridge County 42
Sussex Central 69, Windsor 18
Tallwood 64, First Colonial 58
Tazewell 83, Castlewood 62
Temple Christian 63, Christian Heritage Academy 34
Tuscarora 63, Briar Woods 58
Union 49, J.I. Burton 35
Virginia 75, Abingdon 64
Warhill 66, York 46
West End Christian 61, The New Community School 30
West Springfield 73, Justice High School 26
Western Albemarle 53, Charlottesville 48
Wilson Memorial 69, Turner Ashby 50
Worcester Prep School, Md. 55, Chincoteague 54
