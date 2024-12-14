Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 60, Monticello 52

Altavista 54, William Campbell 41

Arcadia 74, Norfolk Christian School 68

Battlefield 65, Osbourn Park 19

Bayside 64, Salem-Va. Beach 42

Blue Ridge School 63, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 60

Broad Run 70, Stone Bridge 43

Broadwater Academy 59, StoneBridge School 54

Brunswick Academy 83, Kerr-Vance, N.C. 60

Buckingham County 56, Nottoway 48

Buffalo Gap 47, Stonewall Jackson 32

Cape Henry Collegiate 64, Fork Union Prep 41

Catholic 102, Midlothian 34

Chantilly 67, John R. Lewis 46

Colonial Forge 63, Stafford 39

Cumberland 47, Charles City County High School 39

Dan River 53, Bassett 49

Deep Run 64, Douglas Freeman 60

Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 67, Gate City 46

Edison 73, Lake Braddock 43

Fairfax 54, Annandale 44

Floyd County 63, Blacksburg 53

Fort Chiswell 68, Rural Retreat 28

Fort Defiance 57, Broadway 53

Franklin County 59, Christiansburg 51

Friendship Tech Prep, D.C. 109, Alexandria City 40

GW-Danville 72, Mecklenburg County 56

George Wythe 87, Galax 35

Gill Grove Baptist 71, Keystone Christian 48

Glen Allen 67, Mills Godwin 42

Glenvar 56, Hidden Valley 46

Goochland 58, Fluvanna 52

Grafton 72, Bruton 59

Grassfield 57, Great Bridge 52

Green Run 70, Frank Cox 49

Greenbrier Christian 59, Tidewater Academy 18

Greensville County 50, Franklin 45

Gretna 69, Appomattox 55

Halifax County 53, Magna Vista 30

Hayfield 50, C. G. Woodson 38

Heritage (Lynchburg) 77, Jefferson Forest 59

Hopewell 79, Meadowbrook 37

James Madison 55, George Marshall 43

James Robinson 52, Langley 40

John Handley 84, Manassas Park 30

John Marshall 100, Westfield 64

Kellam 77, Ocean Lakes 39

Landstown 65, Princess Anne 56

Liberty Christian 68, Amherst County 43

Lord Botetourt 75, Pulaski County 58

Manor High School 86, Booker T. Washington 20

Marion 53, Chilhowie 43

Martinsville 43, Tunstall 28

Massaponax 51, Courtland 46

Maury 63, Churchland 55

Nandua 65, Rappahannock 59

Nansemond River 83, Lakeland (VA) 67

Nelson County 73, Chatham 69

New Hope Academy, Md. 82, Veritas Collegiate Academy 66

New Kent 95, Tabb 42

Norfolk Collegiate 84, Life Christian 46

North Stafford 28, Brooke Point 24

Northside 80, Cave Spring 66

Oscar Smith 84, Hickory 33

Patrick Henry 77, Twin Springs 33

Ridgeview 70, Richlands 47

Riverbend 56, Chancellor 46

Riverside 86, Woodgrove 64

Rocktown 50, Riverheads 41

Rustburg 47, Brookville 44

Salem 52, William Byrd 40

Skyline 75, Warren County 46

Smithfield 66, Lafayette 59

Southampton Academy 68, Halifax Academy, N.C. 54

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 80, Benedictine 50

Staunton River 70, Craig County 34

Steward School 66, TPLS Christian 54

Stuarts Draft 54, Rockbridge County 42

Sussex Central 69, Windsor 18

Tallwood 64, First Colonial 58

Tazewell 83, Castlewood 62

Temple Christian 63, Christian Heritage Academy 34

Tuscarora 63, Briar Woods 58

Union 49, J.I. Burton 35

Virginia 75, Abingdon 64

Warhill 66, York 46

West End Christian 61, The New Community School 30

West Springfield 73, Justice High School 26

Western Albemarle 53, Charlottesville 48

Wilson Memorial 69, Turner Ashby 50

Worcester Prep School, Md. 55, Chincoteague 54

