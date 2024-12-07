Friday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Bemidji 5, Alexandria 2

Crookston 2, Rock Ridge 1, OT

Detroit Lakes 5, International Falls 0, OT

Fergus Falls 3, Thief River Falls 2

Holy Angels 9, New Prague 0

Hopkins/Park 5, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 4, OT

Maple Grove 1, Moorhead 1, OT

Moose Lake Area 4, Two Rivers-St Paul 1

River Lakes 8, Northern Lakes 1

Roseau 2, Buffalo 0

Warroad 3, Gentry 0

Worthington 6, Prairie Centre 1

