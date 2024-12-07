Friday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Bemidji 5, Alexandria 2
Crookston 2, Rock Ridge 1, OT
Detroit Lakes 5, International Falls 0, OT
Fergus Falls 3, Thief River Falls 2
Holy Angels 9, New Prague 0
Hopkins/Park 5, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 4, OT
Maple Grove 1, Moorhead 1, OT
Moose Lake Area 4, Two Rivers-St Paul 1
River Lakes 8, Northern Lakes 1
Roseau 2, Buffalo 0
Warroad 3, Gentry 0
Worthington 6, Prairie Centre 1
