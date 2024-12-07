Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 100, Forest Lake 69

Barnesville 77, Park Rapids 62

Belle Plaine 84, Redwood Valley 79

Bemidji 90, Detroit Lakes 50

Blooming Prairie 61, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 57

Blue Earth Area 108, Windom 68

Braham 76, East Central 67

Byron 74, Faribault 72

Caledonia 77, Rushford-Peterson 58

Cambridge-Isanti 80, Elk River 55

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 86, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 75

Chanhassen 90, Rosemount 54

Chatfield 86, Wabasha-Kellogg 62

Clearbrook-Gonvick 72, Fosston 68

Concordia Academy 61, Minneapolis Edison 59

Cromwell 73, McGregor 45

Dassel-Cokato 66, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 59

Deer River 101, Nashwauk-Keewatin 63

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 50, Hawley 37

Duluth Denfeld 78, North Branch 51

Eagle Ridge 54, Math and Science 46

East Grand Forks 77, Thief River Falls 69

Eau Claire Memorial, Wis. 77, Burnsville 53

Eden Valley-Watkins 61, Litchfield 56

Edina 72, Maple Grove 70

Ely 73, International Falls 32

Esko 84, Cloquet 69

Fairmont 61, St. James Area 54

Fillmore Central 57, Kenyon-Wanamingo 47

GHEC 70, Alden-Conger 48

Glencoe-Silver Lake 84, Sibley East 51

Grand Rapids 85, Hutchinson 64

Hastings 74, Northfield 68

Heritage Christian Academy 84, St. Agnes 68

Hibbing 86, Hermantown 56

Hinckley-Finlayson 50, Rush City 48

Jackson County Central 85, New Ulm 73

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 83, Jordan 64

Kasson-Mantorville 68, Rochester Lourdes 60

Kelliher-Northome 86, Bigfork 74

Kingsland 72, Grand Meadow 50

Lac qui Parle Valley 69, Ortonville 41

Legacy Christian 78, Sauk Centre 77

Littlefork-Big Falls 95, Bagley 56

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 70, Maple Lake 48

Madelia 80, NRHEG 25

Mankato Loyola 68, Cleveland 59

Marshall 71, Luverne 59

Mille Lacs 71, Ogilvie 45

Minneapolis South 58, Robbinsdale Cooper 53

Monticello 67, Buffalo 57

Mora 87, Crosby-Ironton 30

Mounds View 61, St. Anthony 50

New London-Spicer 81, Paynesville 40

North Lakes Academy 81, AFSA 18

North Woods 80, Carlton-Wrenshall 48

Northland 82, Hill City 79

Nova 77, Mounds Park Academy 63

PACT 70, Christ’s Household of Faith 54

Park Christian 76, Sacred Heart 59

Parkers Prairie 76, Verndale 52

Pine City 74, Aitkin 58

Pine River-Backus 86, Menahga 60

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 70, Dover-Eyota 65

Princeton 72, Rocori 58

Randolph 95, Medford 33

Red Wing 84, Albert Lea 61

River Falls, Wis. 62, Mahtomedi 56

Rochester Mayo 68, White Bear Lake 64

Rock Ridge 75, Greenway 58

Rockford 82, Brooklyn Center 51

Royalton 51, Milaca 47

Schaeffer Academy 66, Mabel-Canton 52

Southland 78, Lanesboro 33

Springfield 82, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 59

St. Charles 71, Lewiston-Altura 57

St. Cloud Cathedral 76, Maple River 70

St. Croix Prep 79, Washington Tech 62

St. Paul Como Park 91, Liberty Classical 71

St. Paul Harding 79, Minneapolis Camden 77

St. Paul Humboldt 77, ISM/Chesterton 36

St. Paul Johnson 74, South St. Paul 38

Staples-Motley 65, Frazee 43

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 92, Minneota 67

Trinity 89, Higher 64

Two Rivers 72, Fridley 71

United South Central 50, Bethlehem Academy 45

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 65, Stephen-Argyle 60

Warroad 73, Crookston 52

Waseca 86, Tri-City United 16

Win-E-Mac 78, Blackduck 47

Woodbury 67, Duluth East 51

Yellow Medicine East 75, Canby 61

Zimmerman 74, Little Falls 48

