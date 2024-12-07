Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover 100, Forest Lake 69
Barnesville 77, Park Rapids 62
Belle Plaine 84, Redwood Valley 79
Bemidji 90, Detroit Lakes 50
Blooming Prairie 61, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 57
Blue Earth Area 108, Windom 68
Braham 76, East Central 67
Byron 74, Faribault 72
Caledonia 77, Rushford-Peterson 58
Cambridge-Isanti 80, Elk River 55
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 86, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 75
Chanhassen 90, Rosemount 54
Chatfield 86, Wabasha-Kellogg 62
Clearbrook-Gonvick 72, Fosston 68
Concordia Academy 61, Minneapolis Edison 59
Cromwell 73, McGregor 45
Dassel-Cokato 66, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 59
Deer River 101, Nashwauk-Keewatin 63
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 50, Hawley 37
Duluth Denfeld 78, North Branch 51
Eagle Ridge 54, Math and Science 46
East Grand Forks 77, Thief River Falls 69
Eau Claire Memorial, Wis. 77, Burnsville 53
Eden Valley-Watkins 61, Litchfield 56
Edina 72, Maple Grove 70
Ely 73, International Falls 32
Esko 84, Cloquet 69
Fairmont 61, St. James Area 54
Fillmore Central 57, Kenyon-Wanamingo 47
GHEC 70, Alden-Conger 48
Glencoe-Silver Lake 84, Sibley East 51
Grand Rapids 85, Hutchinson 64
Hastings 74, Northfield 68
Heritage Christian Academy 84, St. Agnes 68
Hibbing 86, Hermantown 56
Hinckley-Finlayson 50, Rush City 48
Jackson County Central 85, New Ulm 73
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 83, Jordan 64
Kasson-Mantorville 68, Rochester Lourdes 60
Kelliher-Northome 86, Bigfork 74
Kingsland 72, Grand Meadow 50
Lac qui Parle Valley 69, Ortonville 41
Legacy Christian 78, Sauk Centre 77
Littlefork-Big Falls 95, Bagley 56
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 70, Maple Lake 48
Madelia 80, NRHEG 25
Mankato Loyola 68, Cleveland 59
Marshall 71, Luverne 59
Mille Lacs 71, Ogilvie 45
Minneapolis South 58, Robbinsdale Cooper 53
Monticello 67, Buffalo 57
Mora 87, Crosby-Ironton 30
Mounds View 61, St. Anthony 50
New London-Spicer 81, Paynesville 40
North Lakes Academy 81, AFSA 18
North Woods 80, Carlton-Wrenshall 48
Northland 82, Hill City 79
Nova 77, Mounds Park Academy 63
PACT 70, Christ’s Household of Faith 54
Park Christian 76, Sacred Heart 59
Parkers Prairie 76, Verndale 52
Pine City 74, Aitkin 58
Pine River-Backus 86, Menahga 60
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 70, Dover-Eyota 65
Princeton 72, Rocori 58
Randolph 95, Medford 33
Red Wing 84, Albert Lea 61
River Falls, Wis. 62, Mahtomedi 56
Rochester Mayo 68, White Bear Lake 64
Rock Ridge 75, Greenway 58
Rockford 82, Brooklyn Center 51
Royalton 51, Milaca 47
Schaeffer Academy 66, Mabel-Canton 52
Southland 78, Lanesboro 33
Springfield 82, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 59
St. Charles 71, Lewiston-Altura 57
St. Cloud Cathedral 76, Maple River 70
St. Croix Prep 79, Washington Tech 62
St. Paul Como Park 91, Liberty Classical 71
St. Paul Harding 79, Minneapolis Camden 77
St. Paul Humboldt 77, ISM/Chesterton 36
St. Paul Johnson 74, South St. Paul 38
Staples-Motley 65, Frazee 43
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 92, Minneota 67
Trinity 89, Higher 64
Two Rivers 72, Fridley 71
United South Central 50, Bethlehem Academy 45
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 65, Stephen-Argyle 60
Warroad 73, Crookston 52
Waseca 86, Tri-City United 16
Win-E-Mac 78, Blackduck 47
Woodbury 67, Duluth East 51
Yellow Medicine East 75, Canby 61
Zimmerman 74, Little Falls 48
