Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 65, Deerfield 54
Almond-Bancroft 70, Tri-County 37
Amery 84, Somerset 72
Appleton East 59, Fond du Lac 56
Ashwaubenon 89, Waupun 68
Auburndale 65, Abbotsford 50
Baraboo 55, Richland Center 46
Beloit Memorial 76, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep), Ill. 61
Berlin 89, Wautoma 53
Bonduel 89, Iola-Scandinavia 61
Cambria-Friesland 75, Madison Country Day 62
Cameron 63, Bruce 29
Clinton 61, Big Foot 50
Cochrane-Fountain City 80, Blair-Taylor 46
Crandon 74, Florence 61
D.C. Everest 58, Shawano 48
Dodgeland 52, Hustisford 48
Eau Claire Memorial 77, Burnsville, Minn. 53
Eau Claire North 65, Wausau West 61
Edgerton 75, Evansville 52
Elk Mound 51, Stanley-Boyd 48
Elkhorn Area 67, Monroe 38
Fall River 75, Montello 45
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 84, Bangor 42
Grantsburg 75, Birchwood 47
Greenfield 84, Milwaukee Lutheran 61
Hamilton 70, Wauwatosa East 62
Hortonville 56, Appleton North 54
Independence 75, Melrose-Mindoro 74
Kaukauna 81, Oshkosh North 80
Kenosha Bradford 72, Kenosha Tremper 66
Kettle Moraine 71, Oconomowoc 38
Kingdom Prep 62, Kenosha Christian Life 50
La Farge 51, New Lisbon 31
Laconia 62, Mayville 51
Lake Country Lutheran 84, Saint Francis 48
Lakeside Lutheran 66, Marshall 65
Living Word Lutheran 69, Ozaukee 40
Lomira 56, Campbellsport 39
Loyal 65, Edgar 53
Marathon 66, Chequamegon 63
Medford Area 73, Lakeland (WI) 57
Menomonee Falls 78, Germantown 71
Milwaukee Arts 54, University Lake 20
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 76, Milwaukee North 54
Milwaukee Juneau 65, Milw. King 64
Milwaukee Languages 67, Milwaukee Reagan 46
Milwaukee Madison 61, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 60
Milwaukee Science 89, Nicolet 84
Milwaukee South 95, Messmer 86
Mishicot 71, St Lawrence 47
Mosinee 68, Merrill 57
Muskego 59, Arrowhead 46
Neenah 72, Kimberly 58
Nekoosa 61, Necedah 19
New Berlin West 79, Pius XI Catholic 65
Northland Pines 59, Tomahawk 31
Oak Creek 81, Kenosha Indian Trail 46
Oakfield 82, Valley Christian 45
Oshkosh West 76, Appleton West 71
Osseo-Fairchild 72, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 54
Palmyra-Eagle 58, Williams Bay 53
Pewaukee 86, Brown Deer 46
Phillips 68, Assumption 51
Prescott 69, Osceola 67
Pulaski 74, Menasha 51
Racine Case 71, Franklin 62
Racine Lutheran 86, Union Grove 60
Racine Park 94, Racine Horlick 28
Randolph 49, Princeton-Green Lake 35
Reedsburg Area 71, Tomah 63
Reedsville 76, Random Lake 23
Rhinelander 69, Antigo 40
River Falls 62, Mahtomedi, Minn. 56
Saint Croix Central 67, Ellsworth 49
Sheboygan South 72, Green Bay East 65
Shiocton 72, Weyauwega-Fremont 59
Siren 67, Prairie Farm 64
Solon Springs 64, Mercer 17
South Milwaukee 61, Shorewood 58
Sparta 78, Mauston 57
St Mary’s Springs 66, Omro 48
Stratford 68, Prentice 66
Three Lakes 61, Goodman-Pembine 33
Turner 61, Brodhead 45
University School of Milwaukee 76, Catholic Central 42
Waukesha South 86, Waukesha North 63
Waukesha West 74, Catholic Memorial 68
Wauwatosa West 81, Brookfield East 76
Wayland 71, Lourdes Academy 62
Webster 80, Winter 35
West Allis Central 93, New Berlin Eisenhower 62
West Allis Hale 63, Brookfield Central 60
Westosha Central 64, Milton 63
Whitehall 49, Mondovi 44
Whitewater 82, Delavan-Darien 70, OT
Whitnall 99, Cudahy 29
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 79, North Fond du Lac 43
Wisconsin Dells 76, Ripon 52
Wisconsin Lutheran 79, Greendale 54
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 62, St. Mary 59
Wrightstown 52, Waupaca 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Weston vs. De Soto, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..