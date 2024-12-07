Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 65, Deerfield 54

Almond-Bancroft 70, Tri-County 37

Amery 84, Somerset 72

Appleton East 59, Fond du Lac 56

Ashwaubenon 89, Waupun 68

Auburndale 65, Abbotsford 50

Baraboo 55, Richland Center 46

Beloit Memorial 76, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep), Ill. 61

Berlin 89, Wautoma 53

Bonduel 89, Iola-Scandinavia 61

Cambria-Friesland 75, Madison Country Day 62

Cameron 63, Bruce 29

Clinton 61, Big Foot 50

Cochrane-Fountain City 80, Blair-Taylor 46

Crandon 74, Florence 61

D.C. Everest 58, Shawano 48

Dodgeland 52, Hustisford 48

Eau Claire Memorial 77, Burnsville, Minn. 53

Eau Claire North 65, Wausau West 61

Edgerton 75, Evansville 52

Elk Mound 51, Stanley-Boyd 48

Elkhorn Area 67, Monroe 38

Fall River 75, Montello 45

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 84, Bangor 42

Grantsburg 75, Birchwood 47

Greenfield 84, Milwaukee Lutheran 61

Hamilton 70, Wauwatosa East 62

Hortonville 56, Appleton North 54

Independence 75, Melrose-Mindoro 74

Kaukauna 81, Oshkosh North 80

Kenosha Bradford 72, Kenosha Tremper 66

Kettle Moraine 71, Oconomowoc 38

Kingdom Prep 62, Kenosha Christian Life 50

La Farge 51, New Lisbon 31

Laconia 62, Mayville 51

Lake Country Lutheran 84, Saint Francis 48

Lakeside Lutheran 66, Marshall 65

Living Word Lutheran 69, Ozaukee 40

Lomira 56, Campbellsport 39

Loyal 65, Edgar 53

Marathon 66, Chequamegon 63

Medford Area 73, Lakeland (WI) 57

Menomonee Falls 78, Germantown 71

Milwaukee Arts 54, University Lake 20

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 76, Milwaukee North 54

Milwaukee Juneau 65, Milw. King 64

Milwaukee Languages 67, Milwaukee Reagan 46

Milwaukee Madison 61, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 60

Milwaukee Science 89, Nicolet 84

Milwaukee South 95, Messmer 86

Mishicot 71, St Lawrence 47

Mosinee 68, Merrill 57

Muskego 59, Arrowhead 46

Neenah 72, Kimberly 58

Nekoosa 61, Necedah 19

New Berlin West 79, Pius XI Catholic 65

Northland Pines 59, Tomahawk 31

Oak Creek 81, Kenosha Indian Trail 46

Oakfield 82, Valley Christian 45

Oshkosh West 76, Appleton West 71

Osseo-Fairchild 72, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 54

Palmyra-Eagle 58, Williams Bay 53

Pewaukee 86, Brown Deer 46

Phillips 68, Assumption 51

Prescott 69, Osceola 67

Pulaski 74, Menasha 51

Racine Case 71, Franklin 62

Racine Lutheran 86, Union Grove 60

Racine Park 94, Racine Horlick 28

Randolph 49, Princeton-Green Lake 35

Reedsburg Area 71, Tomah 63

Reedsville 76, Random Lake 23

Rhinelander 69, Antigo 40

River Falls 62, Mahtomedi, Minn. 56

Saint Croix Central 67, Ellsworth 49

Sheboygan South 72, Green Bay East 65

Shiocton 72, Weyauwega-Fremont 59

Siren 67, Prairie Farm 64

Solon Springs 64, Mercer 17

South Milwaukee 61, Shorewood 58

Sparta 78, Mauston 57

St Mary’s Springs 66, Omro 48

Stratford 68, Prentice 66

Three Lakes 61, Goodman-Pembine 33

Turner 61, Brodhead 45

University School of Milwaukee 76, Catholic Central 42

Waukesha South 86, Waukesha North 63

Waukesha West 74, Catholic Memorial 68

Wauwatosa West 81, Brookfield East 76

Wayland 71, Lourdes Academy 62

Webster 80, Winter 35

West Allis Central 93, New Berlin Eisenhower 62

West Allis Hale 63, Brookfield Central 60

Westosha Central 64, Milton 63

Whitehall 49, Mondovi 44

Whitewater 82, Delavan-Darien 70, OT

Whitnall 99, Cudahy 29

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 79, North Fond du Lac 43

Wisconsin Dells 76, Ripon 52

Wisconsin Lutheran 79, Greendale 54

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 62, St. Mary 59

Wrightstown 52, Waupaca 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Weston vs. De Soto, ccd.

