Friday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Blaine 4, Eastview 1
Centennial 3, Mahtomedi 1
Crookston 3, Red Lake Falls 2
Duluth Marshall 11, South St. Paul 2
East Grand Forks 7, Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 2
Hibbing/Chisholm 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 3
Minnetonka 3, Andover 2
Northfield 5, Minneapolis 2
Orono 9, Duluth Denfeld 3
Pine City 3, MACA 0
Proctor 3, Mankato East 0
Red Wing 3, St. Paul Johnson 3, OT
Rosemount 6, Chanhassen 3
St Louis Park 5, Eagan 2
St. Paul Highland Park 3, Northern 0
Thief River Falls 4, Princeton 3
Two Rivers 2, Apple Valley/Burnsville 1
Waconia 5, Greenway 0
___
