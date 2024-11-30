Friday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Blaine 4, Eastview 1

Centennial 3, Mahtomedi 1

Crookston 3, Red Lake Falls 2

Duluth Marshall 11, South St. Paul 2

East Grand Forks 7, Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 2

Hibbing/Chisholm 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 3

Minnetonka 3, Andover 2

Northfield 5, Minneapolis 2

Orono 9, Duluth Denfeld 3

Pine City 3, MACA 0

Proctor 3, Mankato East 0

Red Wing 3, St. Paul Johnson 3, OT

Rosemount 6, Chanhassen 3

St Louis Park 5, Eagan 2

St. Paul Highland Park 3, Northern 0

Thief River Falls 4, Princeton 3

Two Rivers 2, Apple Valley/Burnsville 1

Waconia 5, Greenway 0

