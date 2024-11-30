Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cretin-Derham Hall 75, Holy Family Catholic 30

DeLaSalle 68, Minnehaha Academy 62

Delano 72, Edina 45

Lakeville South 66, Waconia 51

Mayer Lutheran 64, Grand Rapids 20

Orono 62, Minnetonka 59

Providence Academy 79, White Bear Lake 54

Rochester Mayo 94, St Louis Park 27

St Michael-Albertville 58, East Ridge 52

St. Paul Como Park 65, Bloomington Kennedy 32

Visitation 75, Roseville 58

