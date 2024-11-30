Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cretin-Derham Hall 75, Holy Family Catholic 30
DeLaSalle 68, Minnehaha Academy 62
Delano 72, Edina 45
Lakeville South 66, Waconia 51
Mayer Lutheran 64, Grand Rapids 20
Orono 62, Minnetonka 59
Providence Academy 79, White Bear Lake 54
Rochester Mayo 94, St Louis Park 27
St Michael-Albertville 58, East Ridge 52
St. Paul Como Park 65, Bloomington Kennedy 32
Visitation 75, Roseville 58
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..