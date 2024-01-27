Friday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 1, Grand Rapids/Greenway 1, OT

Brainerd 3, Rogers 0

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 4, Chisago Lakes 2

Mound Westonka/SWC 3, Delano/Rockford 2

New Prague 4, Bloomington Jefferson 4, OT

North/Tartan 4, Hopkins 1

Osseo-Park Center 1, Buffalo 0

Park (Cottage Grove) 2, St. Paul/Two Rivers 2, OT

Pine City Area 3, North Shore 1

Roseau 4, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1

Shakopee 6, Fort Frances, Ontario 0

South St. Paul 4, Simley 0

St. Cloud 4, Thief River Falls 3, OT

Windom 5, MACA 2

Windom 5, Morris/Benson Area 2

