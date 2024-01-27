Friday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 1, Grand Rapids/Greenway 1, OT
Brainerd 3, Rogers 0
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 4, Chisago Lakes 2
Mound Westonka/SWC 3, Delano/Rockford 2
New Prague 4, Bloomington Jefferson 4, OT
North/Tartan 4, Hopkins 1
Osseo-Park Center 1, Buffalo 0
Park (Cottage Grove) 2, St. Paul/Two Rivers 2, OT
Pine City Area 3, North Shore 1
Roseau 4, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1
Shakopee 6, Fort Frances, Ontario 0
South St. Paul 4, Simley 0
St. Cloud 4, Thief River Falls 3, OT
Windom 5, MACA 2
Windom 5, Morris/Benson Area 2
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..