Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algona 63, Iowa Falls-Alden 52
Assumption, Davenport 65, Clinton 40
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 85, Cedar Rapids, Washington 30
Central Springs 65, Rockford 62
Clear Creek-Amana 72, Benton Community 41
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 82, Le Mars 48
East Mills 51, Riverside, Oakland 38
Eldon Cardinal 74, Chariton 49
Epworth, Western Dubuque 74, Dubuque, Hempstead 59
Estherville-Lincoln Central 73, Cherokee 41
Fremont Mills, Tabor 55, Sidney 44
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 76, Lake Mills 50
Glidden-Ralston 68, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 48
Hinton 78, HMS 32
Iowa City West 70, Iowa City 44
Kee 62, Postville 35
MFL-Mar-Mac 89, West Central, Maynard 37
Nevada 71, Greene County 41
North Union 53, Bishop Garrigan 50
Norwalk 73, Indianola 44
Regina, Iowa City 74, West Branch 28
Underwood 80, Audubon 41
WACO, Wayland 64, Hillcrest 51
Wapello 73, Highland, Riverside 27
Wayne, Corydon 50, Mt Ayr 47
West Burlington 87, New London 48
Winterset 71, Gilbert 43
Western Valley Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Lawton-Bronson 67, Woodbury Central, Moville 39
Westwood, Sloan 49, OABCIG 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..