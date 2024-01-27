Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algona 63, Iowa Falls-Alden 52

Assumption, Davenport 65, Clinton 40

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 85, Cedar Rapids, Washington 30

Central Springs 65, Rockford 62

Clear Creek-Amana 72, Benton Community 41

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 82, Le Mars 48

East Mills 51, Riverside, Oakland 38

Eldon Cardinal 74, Chariton 49

Epworth, Western Dubuque 74, Dubuque, Hempstead 59

Estherville-Lincoln Central 73, Cherokee 41

Fremont Mills, Tabor 55, Sidney 44

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 76, Lake Mills 50

Glidden-Ralston 68, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 48

Hinton 78, HMS 32

Iowa City West 70, Iowa City 44

Kee 62, Postville 35

MFL-Mar-Mac 89, West Central, Maynard 37

Nevada 71, Greene County 41

North Union 53, Bishop Garrigan 50

Norwalk 73, Indianola 44

Regina, Iowa City 74, West Branch 28

Underwood 80, Audubon 41

WACO, Wayland 64, Hillcrest 51

Wapello 73, Highland, Riverside 27

Wayne, Corydon 50, Mt Ayr 47

West Burlington 87, New London 48

Winterset 71, Gilbert 43

Western Valley Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Lawton-Bronson 67, Woodbury Central, Moville 39

Westwood, Sloan 49, OABCIG 42

