Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bertha-Hewitt 44, Battle Lake 39
Blooming Prairie 54, Randolph 34
Chisholm 46, Hibbing 39
Cloquet 74, St. Francis 57
DeLaSalle 78, Benilde-St Margaret’s 65
Duluth Marshall 96, Hinckley-Finlayson 44
Eagan 58, Farmington 39
Eastview 43, Shakopee 36
Eden Prairie 76, Becker 38
Faribault 72, St. Paul Central 39
Hayfield 74, Kenyon-Wanamingo 39
Hermantown 53, Mesabi East 44
Jordan 66, Central 53
Lakeville North 58, Prior Lake 31
Lakeville South 85, Burnsville 49
Minneapolis Southwest 63, Rockford 34
Minneota 60, Montevideo 29
Mountain Iron-Buhl 81, Kelliher-Northome 70
NRHEG 80, United South Central 36
PACT 70, North Lakes Academy 18
Park Rapids 52, Wadena-Deer Creek 47
Redwood Valley 71, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 37
River Falls, Wis. 51, Red Wing 19
Rochester Lourdes 64, Kasson-Mantorville 49
Sauk Centre 81, Milaca 58
Staples-Motley 71, Pillager 61
Triton 63, Bethlehem Academy 58
Two Harbors 54, Moose Lake/Willow River 50
Verndale 65, Pine River-Backus 39
Washington Tech 50, Math and Science 22
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 65, Medford 26
Winona 55, Mankato West 46
Woodbury 70, Tartan 30
Yellow Medicine East 47, Lac qui Parle Valley 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..