Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bertha-Hewitt 44, Battle Lake 39

Blooming Prairie 54, Randolph 34

Chisholm 46, Hibbing 39

Cloquet 74, St. Francis 57

DeLaSalle 78, Benilde-St Margaret’s 65

Duluth Marshall 96, Hinckley-Finlayson 44

Eagan 58, Farmington 39

Eastview 43, Shakopee 36

Eden Prairie 76, Becker 38

Faribault 72, St. Paul Central 39

Hayfield 74, Kenyon-Wanamingo 39

Hermantown 53, Mesabi East 44

Jordan 66, Central 53

Lakeville North 58, Prior Lake 31

Lakeville South 85, Burnsville 49

Minneapolis Southwest 63, Rockford 34

Minneota 60, Montevideo 29

Mountain Iron-Buhl 81, Kelliher-Northome 70

NRHEG 80, United South Central 36

PACT 70, North Lakes Academy 18

Park Rapids 52, Wadena-Deer Creek 47

Redwood Valley 71, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 37

River Falls, Wis. 51, Red Wing 19

Rochester Lourdes 64, Kasson-Mantorville 49

Sauk Centre 81, Milaca 58

Staples-Motley 71, Pillager 61

Triton 63, Bethlehem Academy 58

Two Harbors 54, Moose Lake/Willow River 50

Verndale 65, Pine River-Backus 39

Washington Tech 50, Math and Science 22

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 65, Medford 26

Winona 55, Mankato West 46

Woodbury 70, Tartan 30

Yellow Medicine East 47, Lac qui Parle Valley 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..