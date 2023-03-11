Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Sectional Championship=
Class AAAA=
Section 2=
Eden Prairie 60, Chaska 42
Class AAA=
Section 1=
Stewartville 78, Austin 50
Section 2=
Marshall 61, St. Peter 45
Class AA=
Section 3=
New London-Spicer 44, Luverne 32
Class A=
Section 1=
Hayfield 51, Grand Meadow 32
Section 2=
BOLD 54, Sleepy Eye 31
Section 4=
United Christian 66, Heritage Christian Academy 62, OT
Section 6=
Underwood 64, Hancock 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..