Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sectional Championship=

Class AAAA=

Section 2=

Eden Prairie 60, Chaska 42

Class AAA=

Section 1=

Stewartville 78, Austin 50

Section 2=

Marshall 61, St. Peter 45

Class AA=

Section 3=

New London-Spicer 44, Luverne 32

Class A=

Section 1=

Hayfield 51, Grand Meadow 32

Section 2=

BOLD 54, Sleepy Eye 31

Section 4=

United Christian 66, Heritage Christian Academy 62, OT

Section 6=

Underwood 64, Hancock 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..