Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 88, Foley 52

Alexandria 68, Brainerd 54

Annandale 68, Glencoe-Silver Lake 63

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 76, Hancock 59

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 69, New Prague 51

Blaine 78, Elk River 71

Bloomington Jefferson 61, Chanhassen 50

Chisholm 79, Bigfork 45

Cromwell 46, Nashwauk-Keewatin 44

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 71, Browerville/Eagle Valley 60

East Ridge 65, Roseville 62

Esko 95, Brooklyn Center 77

Farmington 59, Eagan 46

Fosston 71, Clearbrook-Gonvick 33

Henning 75, Ashby 36

Hillcrest Lutheran 59, Pelican Rapids 45

Holy Family Catholic 94, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 55

Hopkins 83, Edina 77

LILA 86, Chesterton Academy 79

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 67, Belle Plaine 47

Lakeville South 59, Burnsville 40

Mahnomen/Waubun 88, Breckenridge 66

Mankato East 68, Rochester Century 52

Maple Grove 67, Park Center 64

Maple River 71, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 31

Milaca 86, Pierz 60

Minnetonka 89, Eden Prairie 65

Mounds View 67, Woodbury 59

Norwood-Young America 78, St. Clair 70

Osseo 67, Anoka 51

Owatonna 97, Red Wing 65

Pequot Lakes 75, Park Rapids 46

Perham 45, Fergus Falls 33

Richfield 80, Columbia Heights 77

Robbinsdale Armstrong 71, Centennial 45

Rockford 70, Royalton 49

Rosemount 71, Apple Valley 50

Sauk Centre 66, Melrose 62

Shakopee 75, Eastview 67

St. Thomas Academy 82, Hastings 60

Stillwater 67, Cretin-Derham Hall 64

Tartan 55, North St. Paul 46

Thief River Falls 84, Warroad 49

Totino-Grace 87, Andover 78

Two Rivers 82, Simley 52

Verndale 50, Lake Park-Audubon 45

Waconia 89, St. Louis Park 59

Wayzata 95, Buffalo 62

West Lutheran 86, Higher 64

White Bear Lake 66, Park (Cottage Grove) 65

Class A=

Section 2=

First Round=

Madelia 57, Alden-Conger 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Anthony vs. St. Paul Harding, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..