Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 88, Foley 52
Alexandria 68, Brainerd 54
Annandale 68, Glencoe-Silver Lake 63
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 76, Hancock 59
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 69, New Prague 51
Blaine 78, Elk River 71
Bloomington Jefferson 61, Chanhassen 50
Chisholm 79, Bigfork 45
Cromwell 46, Nashwauk-Keewatin 44
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 71, Browerville/Eagle Valley 60
East Ridge 65, Roseville 62
Esko 95, Brooklyn Center 77
Farmington 59, Eagan 46
Fosston 71, Clearbrook-Gonvick 33
Henning 75, Ashby 36
Hillcrest Lutheran 59, Pelican Rapids 45
Holy Family Catholic 94, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 55
Hopkins 83, Edina 77
LILA 86, Chesterton Academy 79
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 67, Belle Plaine 47
Lakeville South 59, Burnsville 40
Mahnomen/Waubun 88, Breckenridge 66
Mankato East 68, Rochester Century 52
Maple Grove 67, Park Center 64
Maple River 71, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 31
Milaca 86, Pierz 60
Minnetonka 89, Eden Prairie 65
Mounds View 67, Woodbury 59
Norwood-Young America 78, St. Clair 70
Osseo 67, Anoka 51
Owatonna 97, Red Wing 65
Pequot Lakes 75, Park Rapids 46
Perham 45, Fergus Falls 33
Richfield 80, Columbia Heights 77
Robbinsdale Armstrong 71, Centennial 45
Rockford 70, Royalton 49
Rosemount 71, Apple Valley 50
Sauk Centre 66, Melrose 62
Shakopee 75, Eastview 67
St. Thomas Academy 82, Hastings 60
Stillwater 67, Cretin-Derham Hall 64
Tartan 55, North St. Paul 46
Thief River Falls 84, Warroad 49
Totino-Grace 87, Andover 78
Two Rivers 82, Simley 52
Verndale 50, Lake Park-Audubon 45
Waconia 89, St. Louis Park 59
Wayzata 95, Buffalo 62
West Lutheran 86, Higher 64
White Bear Lake 66, Park (Cottage Grove) 65
Class A=
Section 2=
First Round=
Madelia 57, Alden-Conger 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Anthony vs. St. Paul Harding, ccd.
