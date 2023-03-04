Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Reedsville 73, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 61

WIAA Playoffs Regional Second Round=

Division 1=

Section 1=

Appleton North 58, Marshfield 49

Appleton West 78, Oshkosh North 64

D.C. Everest 46, Appleton East 41

Hortonville 67, Holmen 44

Hudson 58, Wausau West 39

Neenah 60, Stevens Point 45

Oshkosh West 78, Eau Claire Memorial 71

Superior 72, Chippewa Falls 56

Section 2=

De Pere 87, Sheboygan South 34

Fond du Lac 86, Menomonee Falls 57

Homestead 80, Hartford Union 58

Kaukauna 83, Manitowoc Lincoln 72

Kimberly 64, Germantown 49

Marquette University 80, Green Bay Southwest 58

Milwaukee King 78, Bay Port 74

Sheboygan North 67, Green Bay Preble 50

Section 3=

Arrowhead 77, Sun Prairie 35

Brookfield East 66, Oregon 58

Hamilton 79, Verona Area 77

Madison La Follette 70, Sun Prairie West 60, 2OT

Madison Memorial 61, Brookfield Central 42

Middleton 57, Madison East 44

Milwaukee Hamilton 77, West Allis Central 68

Waunakee 54, Oconomowoc 53

Section 4=

Beloit Memorial 72, Muskego 4

Franklin 90, Racine Horlick 65

Janesville Craig 98, Racine Case 72

Kenosha Indian Trail 95, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 44

Kettle Moraine 86, Kenosha Tremper 58

Mukwonago 70, Badger 47

South Milwaukee 68, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 23

Waukesha South 58, Janesville Parker 55

Division 2=

Section 1=

Fox Valley Lutheran 72, Rhinelander 38

La Crosse Central 65, Tomah 42

Medford Area 73, Menomonie 41

Mosinee 79, Merrill 47

New London 65, Lakeland 57

Onalaska 87, La Crosse Logan 57

Rice Lake 55, River Falls 41

Shawano 75, Wausau East 70

Section 2=

Ashwaubenon 57, Seymour 46

Cedarburg 64, West Bend West 45

Nicolet 60, Watertown 47

Notre Dame 74, Menasha 52

Port Washington 76, Plymouth 73

West Bend East 65, Grafton 50

West De Pere 77, Pulaski 67

Whitefish Bay 41, Beaver Dam 38

Section 3=

Burlington 67, Greendale 49

McFarland 86, Monroe 53

Monona Grove 67, Sauk Prairie 61

Mount Horeb 67, Milton 45

Stoughton 72, DeForest 57

Waukesha West 77, Union Grove 71, OT

Westosha Central 84, Wilmot Union 61

Whitnall 78, Racine Park 70

Section 4=

Greenfield 75, New Berlin Eisenhower 71

New Berlin West 72, Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 57

Pewaukee 88, South Milwaukee 56

Pius XI Catholic 68, Wauwatosa East 53

Waukesha North 80, Martin Luther 78

Wisconsin Lutheran 92, Milwaukee Arts 23

Division 3=

Section 1=

Baldwin-Woodville 50, Bloomer 37

Elk Mound 68, Mauston 40

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 76, Colby 67

Northwestern 83, Saint Croix Central 74

Osceola 58, St. Croix Falls 31

Prescott 93, Somerset 75

West Salem 80, Adams-Friendship 37

Wisconsin Dells 87, Wautoma 60

Section 2=

Brillion 64, Chilton 43

Campbellsport 56, Oostburg 41

Kiel 58, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 56

Little Chute 62, Amherst 26

Northland Pines 56, Wrightstown 47

Southern Door 71, Two Rivers 58

Winneconne 76, Peshtigo 64

Xavier 79, Clintonville 58

Section 3=

Columbus 63, Lomira 46

Edgewood 60, Lodi 44

Lake Country Lutheran 74, Watertown Luther Prep 56

Lake Mills 82, Berlin 67

Lakeside Lutheran 76, Mayville 42

New Glarus 59, Dodgeville 33

Platteville 72, Evansville 57

Turner 69, Edgerton 47

Section 4=

Big Foot 74, Audubon Tech and Communication 70

Brown Deer 60, Brookfield Academy 57

Catholic Memorial 69, Shoreland Lutheran 49

Dominican 119, Messmer 72

Milwaukee Academy of Science 105, University School of Milwaukee 68

Racine St. Catherine’s 81, Racine Lutheran 55

Saint Thomas More 78, Clinton 44

Division 4=

Section 1=

Cameron 66, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48

Cumberland 78, Washburn 43

Durand 67, Neillsville 52

Fall Creek 78, Colfax 51

Ladysmith 59, Chequamegon 39

Spring Valley 60, Melrose-Mindoro 45

Unity 42, Shell Lake 23

Whitehall 54, Regis 34

Section 2=

Auburndale 74, Princeton/Green Lake 23

Crivitz 61, Coleman 45

Kewaunee 62, Bonduel 43

Marathon 76, Westfield Area 49

Oconto 86, Shiocton 83

St. Mary Catholic 101, Manawa 62

Stratford 55, Necedah 38

Weyauwega-Fremont 44, Edgar 42

Section 3=

Bangor 54, Aquinas 52

Belleville 93, Poynette 58

Cuba City 73, River Ridge 59

Darlington 76, Cambridge 54

Deerfield 44, Markesan 39

Luther 76, Fennimore 44

Marshall 73, Pardeeville 70

Mineral Point 58, Cashton 52

Section 4=

Horicon 62, St. John’s NW Military Academy 43

Howards Grove 64, Random Lake 51

Kohler 82, Ozaukee 73

Laconia 71, St. Marys Springs 55

Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan 91, Kenosha Christian Life 88, OT

Valders 51, Sheboygan Area Luth. 40

Williams Bay 53, The Prairie School 45

Division 5=

Section 1=

Bruce 50, Clayton 47

Drummond 46, Northwood 30

Hurley 85, Mellen 50

McDonell Central 66, Rib Lake 41

Owen-Withee 68, Clear Lake 43

Prentice 54, Siren 47

Solon Springs 91, Winter 68

Thorp 55, Prairie Farm 51

Section 2=

Columbus Catholic 72, Almond-Bancroft 47

Gibraltar 59, Florence 39

Gillett 56, Laona-Wabeno 42

Newman Catholic 66, Assumption 55

Oneida Nation 64, Goodman/Pembine 50

Pacelli 68, Marion 29

Port Edwards 53, Athens 49

Three Lakes 48, Elcho 42

Section 3=

Hillsboro 61, Lincoln 57

Potosi 56, Barneveld 44

Royall 80, Gilmanton 39

Seneca 69, Highland 39

Southwestern 71, Benton 48

Wauzeka-Steuben 94, Ithaca 74

Section 4=

Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 56, Catholic Central 41

Cambria-Friesland 51, Williams Bay Faith Christian 49

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 66, Wayland Academy 49

Fall River 70, Black Hawk 44

Heritage Christian 83, Hilbert 46

Oakfield 50, Central Wisconsin Christian 49

Reedsville 73, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 61

Salam School 63, University Lake/Trinity 56

