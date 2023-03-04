Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Reedsville 73, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 61
WIAA Playoffs Regional Second Round=
Division 1=
Section 1=
Appleton North 58, Marshfield 49
Appleton West 78, Oshkosh North 64
D.C. Everest 46, Appleton East 41
Hortonville 67, Holmen 44
Hudson 58, Wausau West 39
Neenah 60, Stevens Point 45
Oshkosh West 78, Eau Claire Memorial 71
Superior 72, Chippewa Falls 56
Section 2=
De Pere 87, Sheboygan South 34
Fond du Lac 86, Menomonee Falls 57
Homestead 80, Hartford Union 58
Kaukauna 83, Manitowoc Lincoln 72
Kimberly 64, Germantown 49
Marquette University 80, Green Bay Southwest 58
Milwaukee King 78, Bay Port 74
Sheboygan North 67, Green Bay Preble 50
Section 3=
Arrowhead 77, Sun Prairie 35
Brookfield East 66, Oregon 58
Hamilton 79, Verona Area 77
Madison La Follette 70, Sun Prairie West 60, 2OT
Madison Memorial 61, Brookfield Central 42
Middleton 57, Madison East 44
Milwaukee Hamilton 77, West Allis Central 68
Waunakee 54, Oconomowoc 53
Section 4=
Beloit Memorial 72, Muskego 4
Franklin 90, Racine Horlick 65
Janesville Craig 98, Racine Case 72
Kenosha Indian Trail 95, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 44
Kettle Moraine 86, Kenosha Tremper 58
Mukwonago 70, Badger 47
South Milwaukee 68, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 23
Waukesha South 58, Janesville Parker 55
Division 2=
Section 1=
Fox Valley Lutheran 72, Rhinelander 38
La Crosse Central 65, Tomah 42
Medford Area 73, Menomonie 41
Mosinee 79, Merrill 47
New London 65, Lakeland 57
Onalaska 87, La Crosse Logan 57
Rice Lake 55, River Falls 41
Shawano 75, Wausau East 70
Section 2=
Ashwaubenon 57, Seymour 46
Cedarburg 64, West Bend West 45
Nicolet 60, Watertown 47
Notre Dame 74, Menasha 52
Port Washington 76, Plymouth 73
West Bend East 65, Grafton 50
West De Pere 77, Pulaski 67
Whitefish Bay 41, Beaver Dam 38
Section 3=
Burlington 67, Greendale 49
McFarland 86, Monroe 53
Monona Grove 67, Sauk Prairie 61
Mount Horeb 67, Milton 45
Stoughton 72, DeForest 57
Waukesha West 77, Union Grove 71, OT
Westosha Central 84, Wilmot Union 61
Whitnall 78, Racine Park 70
Section 4=
Greenfield 75, New Berlin Eisenhower 71
New Berlin West 72, Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 57
Pewaukee 88, South Milwaukee 56
Pius XI Catholic 68, Wauwatosa East 53
Waukesha North 80, Martin Luther 78
Wisconsin Lutheran 92, Milwaukee Arts 23
Division 3=
Section 1=
Baldwin-Woodville 50, Bloomer 37
Elk Mound 68, Mauston 40
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 76, Colby 67
Northwestern 83, Saint Croix Central 74
Osceola 58, St. Croix Falls 31
Prescott 93, Somerset 75
West Salem 80, Adams-Friendship 37
Wisconsin Dells 87, Wautoma 60
Section 2=
Brillion 64, Chilton 43
Campbellsport 56, Oostburg 41
Kiel 58, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 56
Little Chute 62, Amherst 26
Northland Pines 56, Wrightstown 47
Southern Door 71, Two Rivers 58
Winneconne 76, Peshtigo 64
Xavier 79, Clintonville 58
Section 3=
Columbus 63, Lomira 46
Edgewood 60, Lodi 44
Lake Country Lutheran 74, Watertown Luther Prep 56
Lake Mills 82, Berlin 67
Lakeside Lutheran 76, Mayville 42
New Glarus 59, Dodgeville 33
Platteville 72, Evansville 57
Turner 69, Edgerton 47
Section 4=
Big Foot 74, Audubon Tech and Communication 70
Brown Deer 60, Brookfield Academy 57
Catholic Memorial 69, Shoreland Lutheran 49
Dominican 119, Messmer 72
Milwaukee Academy of Science 105, University School of Milwaukee 68
Racine St. Catherine’s 81, Racine Lutheran 55
Saint Thomas More 78, Clinton 44
Division 4=
Section 1=
Cameron 66, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48
Cumberland 78, Washburn 43
Durand 67, Neillsville 52
Fall Creek 78, Colfax 51
Ladysmith 59, Chequamegon 39
Spring Valley 60, Melrose-Mindoro 45
Unity 42, Shell Lake 23
Whitehall 54, Regis 34
Section 2=
Auburndale 74, Princeton/Green Lake 23
Crivitz 61, Coleman 45
Kewaunee 62, Bonduel 43
Marathon 76, Westfield Area 49
Oconto 86, Shiocton 83
St. Mary Catholic 101, Manawa 62
Stratford 55, Necedah 38
Weyauwega-Fremont 44, Edgar 42
Section 3=
Bangor 54, Aquinas 52
Belleville 93, Poynette 58
Cuba City 73, River Ridge 59
Darlington 76, Cambridge 54
Deerfield 44, Markesan 39
Luther 76, Fennimore 44
Marshall 73, Pardeeville 70
Mineral Point 58, Cashton 52
Section 4=
Horicon 62, St. John’s NW Military Academy 43
Howards Grove 64, Random Lake 51
Kohler 82, Ozaukee 73
Laconia 71, St. Marys Springs 55
Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan 91, Kenosha Christian Life 88, OT
Valders 51, Sheboygan Area Luth. 40
Williams Bay 53, The Prairie School 45
Division 5=
Section 1=
Bruce 50, Clayton 47
Drummond 46, Northwood 30
Hurley 85, Mellen 50
McDonell Central 66, Rib Lake 41
Owen-Withee 68, Clear Lake 43
Prentice 54, Siren 47
Solon Springs 91, Winter 68
Thorp 55, Prairie Farm 51
Section 2=
Columbus Catholic 72, Almond-Bancroft 47
Gibraltar 59, Florence 39
Gillett 56, Laona-Wabeno 42
Newman Catholic 66, Assumption 55
Oneida Nation 64, Goodman/Pembine 50
Pacelli 68, Marion 29
Port Edwards 53, Athens 49
Three Lakes 48, Elcho 42
Section 3=
Hillsboro 61, Lincoln 57
Potosi 56, Barneveld 44
Royall 80, Gilmanton 39
Seneca 69, Highland 39
Southwestern 71, Benton 48
Wauzeka-Steuben 94, Ithaca 74
Section 4=
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 56, Catholic Central 41
Cambria-Friesland 51, Williams Bay Faith Christian 49
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 66, Wayland Academy 49
Fall River 70, Black Hawk 44
Heritage Christian 83, Hilbert 46
Oakfield 50, Central Wisconsin Christian 49
Reedsville 73, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 61
Salam School 63, University Lake/Trinity 56
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
