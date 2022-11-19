Friday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Anoka 2, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 2, OT
Brainerd/Little Falls Co-op 4, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 2
Delano/Rockford Co-op 2, Waconia 0
East Grand Forks 7, Fort Frances, Ontario 2
Edina 8, Duluth Marshall 0
Grand Rapids/Greenway 5, St. Cloud Girls Hockey 2
Hastings 13, Detroit Lakes 0
Hill-Murray 2, Eden Prairie 0
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3, North Shore Storm 1
Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 5, Minneapolis 2
Park (Cottage Grove) 9, Rochester Century 0
Pine City 7, Western Wisconsin Co-Op, Wis. 0
Proctor/Hermantown Co-op 9, Bloomington Jefferson 0
Roseau 3, Alexandria 1
South St. Paul 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 0
Two Rivers/ St. Paul Co-op 5, Northern Lakes 3
