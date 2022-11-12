Friday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Breck 3, Moose Lake Area 1

Crookston 5, Thief River Falls 1

Fergus Falls 5, Marshall 1

Mankato East 7, Minnesota River 0

Proctor/Hermantown 6, Roseville/Mahtomedi 0

Roseau 4, Lakeville North 1

Rosemount 3, Simley 2

Two Rivers 6, Rock Ridge 3

Warroad 8, Duluth Marshall 2

Wayzata 3, Brainerd/Little Falls 2

___

