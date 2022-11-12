Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
WIAA Playoffs=
State Qualifier=
Division 1=
Kimberly 42, Bay Port 21
Mukwonago 47, Hamilton 21
Division 2=
Kettle Moraine 7, Brookfield Central 0
West De Pere 26, Kaukauna 7
Division 3=
Monroe 48, New Berlin West 6
West Salem 37, Onalaska 14
Division 4=
Catholic Memorial 20, Two Rivers 14
Columbus 32, Freedom 16
Division 5=
Aquinas 44, Kewaunee 19
Mayville 26, Prairie du Chien 21
Division 6=
Mondovi 14, Darlington 7
Stratford 20, St. Marys Springs 14, OT
Division 7=
Regis 43, Bangor 7
Shiocton 21, Cashton 19
