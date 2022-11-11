Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

MSHSL State Tournament=

Class 3A=

Consolation Semifinal=

Mahtomedi def. DeLaSalle, 25-10, 25-12, 25-18

Detroit Lakes def. Monticello, 25-22, 25-20, 25-18

Semifinal=

Grand Rapids def. Marshall, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19

Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-23, 25-22, 25-12

Class 2A=

Consolation Semifinal=

Belle Plaine def. Barnesville, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16

Pipestone def. Rush City, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15

Semifinal=

Pequot Lakes def. Concordia Academy, 25-19, 25-19, 25-13

Cannon Falls def. Annandale, 25-21, 25-14, 25-17

Class 1A=

Consolation Semifinal=

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. New Life Academy, 25-15, 25-16, 25-22

Ely def. Pine River-Backus, 25-17, 18-25, 27-25, 25-12

Semifinal=

Minneota def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 25-21, 25-20, 25-13

Mayer Lutheran def. Mabel-Canton, 15-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-13

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..