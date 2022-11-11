Friday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
MSHSL State Tournament=
Class 3A=
Consolation Semifinal=
Mahtomedi def. DeLaSalle, 25-10, 25-12, 25-18
Detroit Lakes def. Monticello, 25-22, 25-20, 25-18
Semifinal=
Grand Rapids def. Marshall, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19
Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-23, 25-22, 25-12
Class 2A=
Consolation Semifinal=
Belle Plaine def. Barnesville, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16
Pipestone def. Rush City, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15
Semifinal=
Pequot Lakes def. Concordia Academy, 25-19, 25-19, 25-13
Cannon Falls def. Annandale, 25-21, 25-14, 25-17
Class 1A=
Consolation Semifinal=
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. New Life Academy, 25-15, 25-16, 25-22
Ely def. Pine River-Backus, 25-17, 18-25, 27-25, 25-12
Semifinal=
Minneota def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 25-21, 25-20, 25-13
Mayer Lutheran def. Mabel-Canton, 15-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-13
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..