Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
MSHSL State Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Class 6A=
Lakeville South 37, Stillwater 14
Maple Grove 24, East Ridge 17
Class A=
Deer River 26, Mahnomen/Waubun 14
Fillmore Central 18, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 16
Minneota 35, Breckenridge 7
Springfield 28, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 6
9-Man=
Fertile-Beltrami 22, Ogilvie 6
Mountain Iron-Buhl 42, Kittson County Central 28
