Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

MSHSL State Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Class 6A=

Lakeville South 37, Stillwater 14

Maple Grove 24, East Ridge 17

Class A=

Deer River 26, Mahnomen/Waubun 14

Fillmore Central 18, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 16

Minneota 35, Breckenridge 7

Springfield 28, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 6

9-Man=

Fertile-Beltrami 22, Ogilvie 6

Mountain Iron-Buhl 42, Kittson County Central 28

