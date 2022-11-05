Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
IHSSA Playoff-Quarterfinal=
Class 1A=
Underwood 47, Pella Christian 28
Van Meter 45, Sigourney-Keota 0
West Branch 27, MFL-Mar-Mac 24
West Sioux 49, Western Christian 20
Class 2A=
Central Lyon 42, West Lyon, Inwood 7
OA-BCIG 19, Spirit Lake 0
Wahlert, Dubuque 41, Crestwood, Cresco 6
Williamsburg 35, Centerville 0
Class 3A=
ADM, Adel 68, North Polk, Alleman 42
Harlan 55, Nevada 7
Humboldt 34, Independence 26
Mount Vernon 17, Solon 0
Class 4A=
Carlisle 56, Iowa City Liberty High School 28
Cedar Rapids Xavier 23, Indianola 6
Lewis Central 47, Glenwood 24
North Scott, Eldridge 20, Waverly-Shell Rock 10
Class 5A=
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 41, Waukee Northwest 7
Johnston 23, Ankeny 13
Southeast Polk 41, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 0
Valley, West Des Moines 27, Cedar Falls 13
Class A=
Grundy Center 20, East Buchanan, Winthrop 6
Lynnville-Sully 20, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 0
West Hancock, Britt 52, North Linn, Troy Mills 21
Woodbury Central, Moville 27, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 24
