Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

IHSSA Playoff-Quarterfinal=

Class 1A=

Underwood 47, Pella Christian 28

Van Meter 45, Sigourney-Keota 0

West Branch 27, MFL-Mar-Mac 24

West Sioux 49, Western Christian 20

Class 2A=

Central Lyon 42, West Lyon, Inwood 7

OA-BCIG 19, Spirit Lake 0

Wahlert, Dubuque 41, Crestwood, Cresco 6

Williamsburg 35, Centerville 0

Class 3A=

ADM, Adel 68, North Polk, Alleman 42

Harlan 55, Nevada 7

Humboldt 34, Independence 26

Mount Vernon 17, Solon 0

Class 4A=

Carlisle 56, Iowa City Liberty High School 28

Cedar Rapids Xavier 23, Indianola 6

Lewis Central 47, Glenwood 24

North Scott, Eldridge 20, Waverly-Shell Rock 10

Class 5A=

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 41, Waukee Northwest 7

Johnston 23, Ankeny 13

Southeast Polk 41, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 0

Valley, West Des Moines 27, Cedar Falls 13

Class A=

Grundy Center 20, East Buchanan, Winthrop 6

Lynnville-Sully 20, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 0

West Hancock, Britt 52, North Linn, Troy Mills 21

Woodbury Central, Moville 27, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 24

