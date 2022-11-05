Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
WIAA Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Division 1=
Bay Port 17, Appleton North 10
Hamilton 15, Arrowhead 13
Kimberly 31, Waunakee 16
Mukwonago 27, Muskego 14
Division 2=
Kaukauna 41, Homestead 13
Kettle Moraine 27, Sun Prairie 6
West De Pere 38, River Falls 6
Division 3=
Monroe 35, West Bend East 0
Onalaska 48, Rice Lake 22
New Berlin West 49, Port Washington 35
West Salem 21, Notre Dame 14
Division 4=
Catholic Memorial 35, Lodi 0
Columbus 35, Ellsworth 6
Freedom 13, Little Chute 7
Two Rivers 35, Racine St. Catherine’s 6
Division 5=
Aquinas 28, Colby 14
Kewaunee 15, Southern Door 12
Mayville 44, Racine Lutheran 0
Division 6=
Darlington 20, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 7
Mondovi 35, Marshall 0
St. Marys Springs 21, Coleman 20
Stratford 27, Grantsburg 7
Division 7=
Bangor 40, Alma/Pepin 21
Cashton 28, Black Hawk/Warren IL 14
Regis 53, Edgar 8
Shiocton 32, Cambria-Friesland 14
State Qualifier=
8-Player=
Belmont 44, Laona-Wabeno 18
Newman Catholic 35, Siren 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..