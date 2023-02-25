Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 57, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 45

Alexandria 65, Brainerd 51

Anoka 54, Champlin Park 48

Becker 84, St. Francis 31

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 79, Orono 63

Blackduck 89, Kelliher/Northome 38

Blaine 64, Osseo 40

Bloomington Jefferson 61, St. Louis Park 58

Breckenridge 60, Crookston 46

Burnsville 79, Rosemount 62

Centennial 59, Andover 34

Chaska 73, Waconia 52

Cloquet 77, Hibbing 51

Cretin-Derham Hall 65, Mounds View 53

Cromwell 53, Braham 28

Delano 60, Holy Family Catholic 50

East Ridge 56, Park (Cottage Grove) 37

Elk River 64, Park Center 45

Ely 69, South Ridge 52

Fertile-Beltrami 49, Red Lake County 37

Forest Lake 53, Woodbury 49

Frazee 60, East Grand Forks 51

Glencoe-Silver Lake 85, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 12

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 55, Win-E-Mac 19

Grand Rapids 73, Duluth Denfeld 29

Hancock 85, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 73

Hastings 60, Simley 29

Holdingford 58, Maple Lake 23

Hopkins 107, Buffalo 25

Hutchinson 81, Mound Westonka 66

Jordan 47, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 38

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 54, Maple River 46

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 48, Benson 46, OT

Mahtomedi 72, North St. Paul 40

Maple Grove 79, Robbinsdale Armstrong 61

Maranatha Christian 86, Concordia Academy 45

Mayer Lutheran 68, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 60

Mayer-Lutheran 68, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 60

Minnetonka 76, St. Michael-Albertville 55

Monticello 60, Big Lake 21

Mounds Park Academy 68, St. Paul Academy 31

New Prague 67, Chanhassen 58

Pelican Rapids 83, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 50

Pequot Lakes 63, Park Rapids 22

Prior Lake 52, Eagan 49

Rochester Century 48, Rochester John Marshall 35

Rochester Mayo 74, Northfield 60

Rogers 78, Coon Rapids 31

Roseville 50, Stillwater 46

Sauk Centre 52, Menahga 40

Sauk Rapids-Rice 46, Willmar 45

Sebeka 48, Browerville/Eagle Valley 47

Shakopee 53, Farmington 27

Sibley East 57, Belle Plaine 49

Spectrum 59, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 23

Spring Lake Park 82, Totino-Grace 75

St. Cloud Cathedral 56, Milaca 51

St. Croix Lutheran 78, St. Agnes 31

Thief River Falls 53, Barnesville 45

Tri-City United 65, St. Clair 55

Two Harbors 78, McGregor 28

Wayzata 80, Moorhead 20

Zimmerman 68, Pierz 50

Class AA=

Section 1=

First Round=

Rochester Lourdes 67, Lewiston-Altura 31

Class A=

Section 1=

Second Round=

Lanesboro 55, Southland 35

Randolph 52, Mabel-Canton 27

Rushford-Peterson 71, AC/GE 38

Section 2=

First Round=

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 60, Mankato Loyola 27

Martin County West 71, Madelia 26

Play-in=

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 59, Renville County West 45

Section 3=

Play-in=

Dawson-Boyd 59, Lakeview 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Minneapolis South vs. St. Paul Academy, ccd.

St. Paul Highland Park vs. Minneapolis Edison, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..