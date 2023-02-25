Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 57, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 45
Alexandria 65, Brainerd 51
Anoka 54, Champlin Park 48
Becker 84, St. Francis 31
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 79, Orono 63
Blackduck 89, Kelliher/Northome 38
Blaine 64, Osseo 40
Bloomington Jefferson 61, St. Louis Park 58
Breckenridge 60, Crookston 46
Burnsville 79, Rosemount 62
Centennial 59, Andover 34
Chaska 73, Waconia 52
Cloquet 77, Hibbing 51
Cretin-Derham Hall 65, Mounds View 53
Cromwell 53, Braham 28
Delano 60, Holy Family Catholic 50
East Ridge 56, Park (Cottage Grove) 37
Elk River 64, Park Center 45
Ely 69, South Ridge 52
Fertile-Beltrami 49, Red Lake County 37
Forest Lake 53, Woodbury 49
Frazee 60, East Grand Forks 51
Glencoe-Silver Lake 85, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 12
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 55, Win-E-Mac 19
Grand Rapids 73, Duluth Denfeld 29
Hancock 85, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 73
Hastings 60, Simley 29
Holdingford 58, Maple Lake 23
Hopkins 107, Buffalo 25
Hutchinson 81, Mound Westonka 66
Jordan 47, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 38
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 54, Maple River 46
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 48, Benson 46, OT
Mahtomedi 72, North St. Paul 40
Maple Grove 79, Robbinsdale Armstrong 61
Maranatha Christian 86, Concordia Academy 45
Mayer Lutheran 68, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 60
Mayer-Lutheran 68, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 60
Minnetonka 76, St. Michael-Albertville 55
Monticello 60, Big Lake 21
Mounds Park Academy 68, St. Paul Academy 31
New Prague 67, Chanhassen 58
Pelican Rapids 83, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 50
Pequot Lakes 63, Park Rapids 22
Prior Lake 52, Eagan 49
Rochester Century 48, Rochester John Marshall 35
Rochester Mayo 74, Northfield 60
Rogers 78, Coon Rapids 31
Roseville 50, Stillwater 46
Sauk Centre 52, Menahga 40
Sauk Rapids-Rice 46, Willmar 45
Sebeka 48, Browerville/Eagle Valley 47
Shakopee 53, Farmington 27
Sibley East 57, Belle Plaine 49
Spectrum 59, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 23
Spring Lake Park 82, Totino-Grace 75
St. Cloud Cathedral 56, Milaca 51
St. Croix Lutheran 78, St. Agnes 31
Thief River Falls 53, Barnesville 45
Tri-City United 65, St. Clair 55
Two Harbors 78, McGregor 28
Wayzata 80, Moorhead 20
Zimmerman 68, Pierz 50
Class AA=
Section 1=
First Round=
Rochester Lourdes 67, Lewiston-Altura 31
Class A=
Section 1=
Second Round=
Lanesboro 55, Southland 35
Randolph 52, Mabel-Canton 27
Rushford-Peterson 71, AC/GE 38
Section 2=
First Round=
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 60, Mankato Loyola 27
Martin County West 71, Madelia 26
Play-in=
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 59, Renville County West 45
Section 3=
Play-in=
Dawson-Boyd 59, Lakeview 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Minneapolis South vs. St. Paul Academy, ccd.
St. Paul Highland Park vs. Minneapolis Edison, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..