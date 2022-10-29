Friday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

MSHSL Sectional Playoffs=

Class AAA=

Section 2=

Semifinal=

Marshall def. Mankato West, 25-11, 25-15, 25-8

St. Peter def. Worthington, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23

Section 3=

Semifinals=

DeLaSalle def. Visitation, 3-1

Two Rivers def. St. Paul Highland Park, 3-0

Section 5=

Semifinal=

Big Lake def. Zimmerman, 23-25, 16-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-8

Monticello def. Totino-Grace, 25-8, 20-25, 25-16, 25-11

Section 6=

Semifinal=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Holy Angels, 25-13, 18-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-7

Delano def. New Prague, 25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 14-25, 15-8

Class AA=

Section 3=

First Round=

Litchfield def. West Central, 26-24, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23

Minnewaska def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-20, 18-25, 25-18, 25-18

Montevideo def. Jackson County Central, 15-25, 25-17, 25-19, 13-25, 19-17

New London-Spicer def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 25-22, 26-28, 25-23, 25-22

Paynesville def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-22, 25-13, 25-10

Pipestone def. St. James Area, 25-14, 25-3, 25-15

Redwood Valley def. Luverne, 25-14, 25-18, 12-25, 25-14

Windom def. Fairmont, 25-15, 25-21, 25-8

Section 5=

Second Round=

Blake def. Breck, 25-19, 26-28, 25-20, 14-25, 15-13

Maple Lake def. Spectrum, 25-12, 25-14, 25-11

Maranatha Christian def. Providence Academy

Rockford def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-10, 25-14, 25-10

Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Esko def. Pine City, 25-15, 28-26, 25-20

Greenway def. Aitkin, 25-15, 26-24, 25-18

International Falls def. Mesabi East, 18-25, 23-25, 25-16, 25-8, 15-6

Rush City def. Proctor, 25-15, 25-20, 25-12

Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

Barnesville def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-13, 25-16, 20-25, 25-23

East Grand Forks def. Thief River Falls, 25-15, 25-20, 25-14

Hawley def. Perham, 25-20, 25-16, 25-20

Roseau def. Park Rapids, 21-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15, 15-10

Class A=

Section 3=

Second Round=

Adrian/Ellsworth def. Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda, 13-25, 25-19, 13-25, 25-17, 15-13

Canby def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-20, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17

MACCRAY def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-21, 25-14, 21-25, 25-22

Minneota def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-11, 25-13, 25-5

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Edgerton, 25-15, 25-16, 25-10

Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 25-16, 25-18, 25-23

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Murray County Central, 25-14, 25-21, 25-22

Wabasso def. Renville County West, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20

Section 5=

Second Round=

Braham def. Ogilvie, 25-9, 22-25, 25-10, 25-20

Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-12, 25-10, 24-26, 25-23

Hill City def. Northland, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19

Mille Lacs def. East Central, 25-17, 25-12, 25-17

Nevis def. Laporte, 25-11, 25-5, 25-12

Pine River-Backus def. McGregor, 25-10, 25-12, 25-9

Sebeka def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-12, 17-25, 25-18, 25-19

Verndale def. Swanville, 25-12, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18

Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-12, 25-19, 25-18

Brandon-Evansville def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-19, 25-22, 28-26

Breckenridge def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15

Second Round=

Henning def. New York Mills, 26-24, 25-16, 25-22

Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Ely def. North Woods, 25-22, 25-19, 25-16

Floodwood def. Cromwell, 19-25, 25-19, 25-10, 25-10

Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Chisholm, 26-24, 14-25, 25-16, 26-24

South Ridge def. Carlton, 25-15, 23-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-11

Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West def. Fertile-Beltrami, 24-26, 25-13, 22-25, 25-22, 15-8

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Kittson County Central, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22

Fosston def. Bagley, 25-18, 25-18, 25-13

Lake of the Woods def. Sacred Heart, 25-12, 25-9, 25-19

