Friday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
MSHSL Sectional Playoffs=
Class AAA=
Section 2=
Semifinal=
Marshall def. Mankato West, 25-11, 25-15, 25-8
St. Peter def. Worthington, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23
Section 3=
Semifinals=
DeLaSalle def. Visitation, 3-1
Two Rivers def. St. Paul Highland Park, 3-0
Section 5=
Semifinal=
Big Lake def. Zimmerman, 23-25, 16-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-8
Monticello def. Totino-Grace, 25-8, 20-25, 25-16, 25-11
Section 6=
Semifinal=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Holy Angels, 25-13, 18-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-7
Delano def. New Prague, 25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 14-25, 15-8
Class AA=
Section 3=
First Round=
Litchfield def. West Central, 26-24, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23
Minnewaska def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-20, 18-25, 25-18, 25-18
Montevideo def. Jackson County Central, 15-25, 25-17, 25-19, 13-25, 19-17
New London-Spicer def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 25-22, 26-28, 25-23, 25-22
Paynesville def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-22, 25-13, 25-10
Pipestone def. St. James Area, 25-14, 25-3, 25-15
Redwood Valley def. Luverne, 25-14, 25-18, 12-25, 25-14
Windom def. Fairmont, 25-15, 25-21, 25-8
Section 5=
Second Round=
Blake def. Breck, 25-19, 26-28, 25-20, 14-25, 15-13
Maple Lake def. Spectrum, 25-12, 25-14, 25-11
Maranatha Christian def. Providence Academy
Rockford def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-10, 25-14, 25-10
Section 7=
Quarterfinal=
Esko def. Pine City, 25-15, 28-26, 25-20
Greenway def. Aitkin, 25-15, 26-24, 25-18
International Falls def. Mesabi East, 18-25, 23-25, 25-16, 25-8, 15-6
Rush City def. Proctor, 25-15, 25-20, 25-12
Section 8=
Quarterfinal=
Barnesville def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-13, 25-16, 20-25, 25-23
East Grand Forks def. Thief River Falls, 25-15, 25-20, 25-14
Hawley def. Perham, 25-20, 25-16, 25-20
Roseau def. Park Rapids, 21-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15, 15-10
Class A=
Section 3=
Second Round=
Adrian/Ellsworth def. Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda, 13-25, 25-19, 13-25, 25-17, 15-13
Canby def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-20, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17
MACCRAY def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-21, 25-14, 21-25, 25-22
Minneota def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-11, 25-13, 25-5
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Edgerton, 25-15, 25-16, 25-10
Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 25-16, 25-18, 25-23
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Murray County Central, 25-14, 25-21, 25-22
Wabasso def. Renville County West, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20
Section 5=
Second Round=
Braham def. Ogilvie, 25-9, 22-25, 25-10, 25-20
Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-12, 25-10, 24-26, 25-23
Hill City def. Northland, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19
Mille Lacs def. East Central, 25-17, 25-12, 25-17
Nevis def. Laporte, 25-11, 25-5, 25-12
Pine River-Backus def. McGregor, 25-10, 25-12, 25-9
Sebeka def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-12, 17-25, 25-18, 25-19
Verndale def. Swanville, 25-12, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18
Section 6=
Quarterfinal=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-12, 25-19, 25-18
Brandon-Evansville def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-19, 25-22, 28-26
Breckenridge def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15
Second Round=
Henning def. New York Mills, 26-24, 25-16, 25-22
Section 7=
Quarterfinal=
Ely def. North Woods, 25-22, 25-19, 25-16
Floodwood def. Cromwell, 19-25, 25-19, 25-10, 25-10
Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Chisholm, 26-24, 14-25, 25-16, 26-24
South Ridge def. Carlton, 25-15, 23-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-11
Section 8=
Quarterfinal=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West def. Fertile-Beltrami, 24-26, 25-13, 22-25, 25-22, 15-8
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Kittson County Central, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22
Fosston def. Bagley, 25-18, 25-18, 25-13
Lake of the Woods def. Sacred Heart, 25-12, 25-9, 25-19
