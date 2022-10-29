Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
MSHSL State Tournament=
Class 6A=
First Round=
Centennial 41, Park (Cottage Grove) 24
East Ridge 40, Totino-Grace 14
Eden Prairie 35, Eastview 3
Edina 35, Blaine 28
Forest Lake 27, Eagan 21
Lakeville North 24, Minnetonka 7
Lakeville South 52, Burnsville 6
Maple Grove 67, Hopkins 0
Mounds View 17, Champlin Park 7
Prior Lake 20, Coon Rapids 13
Rosemount 57, Roseville 0
Shakopee 23, Farmington 15
Stillwater 38, Brainerd 21
Wayzata 33, St. Michael-Albertville 13
White Bear Lake 28, Anoka 23
Woodbury 24, Osseo 14
MSHSL Sectional Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Class AAAA=
Section 3=
Hill-Murray 54, Academy Force 20
Class AAA=
Section 4=
Breck 47, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0
St. Croix Lutheran 44, Minneapolis Henry 25
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..