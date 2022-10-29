Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

MSHSL State Tournament=

Class 6A=

First Round=

Centennial 41, Park (Cottage Grove) 24

East Ridge 40, Totino-Grace 14

Eden Prairie 35, Eastview 3

Edina 35, Blaine 28

Forest Lake 27, Eagan 21

Lakeville North 24, Minnetonka 7

Lakeville South 52, Burnsville 6

Maple Grove 67, Hopkins 0

Mounds View 17, Champlin Park 7

Prior Lake 20, Coon Rapids 13

Rosemount 57, Roseville 0

Shakopee 23, Farmington 15

Stillwater 38, Brainerd 21

Wayzata 33, St. Michael-Albertville 13

White Bear Lake 28, Anoka 23

Woodbury 24, Osseo 14

MSHSL Sectional Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Class AAAA=

Section 3=

Hill-Murray 54, Academy Force 20

Class AAA=

Section 4=

Breck 47, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0

St. Croix Lutheran 44, Minneapolis Henry 25

___

