Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 5A=

First Round=

Ankeny 17, Sioux City, East 0

Cedar Falls 14, Ankeny Centennial 10

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 35, Davenport, West 0

Johnston 38, Iowa City High 31, OT

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 50, Linn-Mar, Marion 28

Southeast Polk 49, Ames 3

Valley, West Des Moines 15, Pleasant Valley 10

Waukee Northwest 9, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 0

Class 4A=

First Round=

Carlisle 48, Newton 28

Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7

Glenwood 38, Spencer 26

Indianola 35, Bondurant Farrar 13

Iowa City Liberty High School 24, Webster City 14

Lewis Central 60, LeMars 7

North Scott, Eldridge 38, Epworth, Western Dubuque 15

Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Fort Madison 7

Class 3A=

First Round=

ADM, Adel 56, Grinnell 0

Harlan 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 7

Humboldt 39, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

Independence 20, Benton Community 17

Mount Vernon 23, Central Clinton, DeWitt 9

Nevada 10, Sioux Center 7

North Polk, Alleman 52, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 20

Solon 42, West Delaware, Manchester 18

Class 2A=

Second Round=

Centerville 28, Monticello 27

Central Lyon 42, Clarinda 16

Crestwood, Cresco 20, Waukon 18

OA-BCIG 34, Osage 22

Spirit Lake 43, Clear Lake 21

Wahlert, Dubuque 21, West Marshall, State Center 14

West Lyon, Inwood 43, Greene County 7

Williamsburg 63, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 7

Class 1A=

Second Round=

MFL-Mar-Mac 28, Dike-New Hartford 6

Sigourney-Keota 20, Mediapolis 14, OT

Van Meter 42, Woodward-Granger 0

West Branch 27, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 14

Western Christian 49, Aplington-Parkersburg 27

Class A=

Second Round=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 35, Southwest Valley 14

East Buchanan, Winthrop 57, Alburnett 21

Grundy Center 41, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 7

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46, Hinton 27

Lynnville-Sully 62, Mount Ayr 33

North Linn, Troy Mills 28, Newman Catholic, Mason City 14

Pella Christian 38, South Hamilton, Jewell 30

Underwood 62, AC/GC 14

West Hancock, Britt 16, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 9

West Sioux 45, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7

Woodbury Central, Moville 48, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 7

8 Man=

Second Round=

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 30, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 28

Lenox 34, CAM, Anita 14

Montezuma 60, Easton Valley 38

Newell-Fonda 35, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 10

St. Mary’s, Remsen 42, West Bend-Mallard 16

WACO, Wayland 48, Central City 12

Fremont Mills, Tabor 30, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 28

Ruthven-Ayrshire 28, West Harrison, Mondamin 12

