Friday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Class AA=
Section 1=
Quarterfinal=
Lakeville North 3, Owatonna 0
Section 2=
Quarterfinal=
Eden Prairie 4, Holy Family Catholic 1
Section 3=
Semifinal=
Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Rosemount 1
St. Thomas Academy 4, Eastview 0
Class A=
Section 1=
Quarterfinal=
Albert Lea 4, Winona 1
Dodge County 4, La Crescent 3, OT
New Prague 3, Faribault 0
Northfield 8, Rochester Lourdes 1
Section 2=
First Round=
Hutchinson 5, Breck 1
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 7, Bloomington Kennedy 5
Section 3=
Quarterfinal=
Luverne 5, Windom 2
Mankato East/ Loyola Co-op 6, Minnesota River 2
Mankato West 5, Marshall 4, OT
New Ulm 7, Fairmont 0
Section 4=
Quarterfinal=
Chisago Lakes 5, South St. Paul 0
Mahtomedi 10, St. Paul Johnson 0
St. Paul Academy 5, St. Paul Highland Park 2
Two Rivers 5, Simley 2
Section 6=
Quarterfinal=
Fergus Falls 9, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1
Wadena-Deer Creek 4, Morris/Benson Area Co-op 3, 2OT
