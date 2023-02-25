Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 73, Little Falls 51

Alexandria 75, Monticello 60

Annandale 57, Dassel-Cokato 54

Apple Valley 52, Breck 49

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 59, Paynesville 40

Big Lake 98, Spectrum 74

Bloomington Jefferson 93, St. Louis Park 79

Browerville/Eagle Valley 57, Upsala 36

Buffalo 73, Hopkins 62

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 87, Madelia 25

Caledonia 77, Winona Cotter 35

Chanhassen 55, New Prague 50

Cherry 97, Carlton 52

Chisago Lakes 96, Princeton 85

Climax/Fisher 69, Lake of the Woods 61

Deer River 103, International Falls 48

East Grand Forks 79, Warroad 44

East Ridge 85, Park (Cottage Grove) 59

Eastview 63, Lakeville South 62

Edina 61, Eden Prairie 43

Ely 56, South Ridge 32

Farmington 77, Shakopee 69

Fillmore Central 72, Rushford-Peterson 61

Forest Lake 60, Woodbury 50

Glencoe-Silver Lake 84, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 57

Goodhue 63, Rochester Lourdes 61

Hastings 72, Simley 64

Hayfield 83, Bethlehem Academy 53

Higher 75, Hibbing 61

Holy Family Catholic 70, Delano 61

Hope Academy 100, LILA 84

Houston 73, Spring Grove 42

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 95, Medford 64

Kaleidoscope Charter 79, PACT Charter 76

Lake City 71, Kasson-Mantorville 49

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 72, Norwood-Young America 43

Lewiston-Altura 73, St. Charles 64

Littlefork-Big Falls 88, Cook County 63

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 52, Southland 41

Mabel-Canton 79, LeRoy-Ostrander 44

Mahtomedi 80, Bemidji 50

Mankato East 82, Red Wing 50

Minnehaha Academy 103, St. Paul Como Park 48

Minneota 81, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 55

Minnetonka 76, St. Michael-Albertville 55

Mountain Iron-Buhl 73, Bigfork 33

Nevis 93, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 24

New Life Academy 87, Trinity 48

New London-Spicer 57, Watertown-Mayer 52

New Ulm Cathedral 48, Sibley East 38

North Woods 81, Chisholm 58

Orono 77, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 69

Osakis 85, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 63

Pelican Rapids 74, Breckenridge 48

Pequot Lakes 59, Moose Lake/Willow River 44

Perham 69, Hawley 60

Pillager 72, Pierz 70

Pine Island 64, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 58

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 69, Wabasha-Kellogg 32

Prior Lake 64, Eagan 61

Randolph 64, Kenyon-Wanamingo 63

Red Lake County 83, Stephen-Argyle 64

Red Rock Central 52, Edgerton 33

Redwood Valley 87, Springfield 71

Rochester John Marshall 58, Rochester Century 51

Rochester Mayo 68, Northfield 65

Rockford 60, Litchfield 44

Rosemount 72, Burnsville 38

Royalton 72, Kimball 55

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 69, Hills-Beaver Creek 34

Schaeffer Academy 67, Lanesboro 54

Sleepy Eye 54, Mankato Loyola 46

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 73, Mayer Lutheran 67

St. Croix Lutheran 78, St. Agnes 31

St. Thomas Academy 68, South St. Paul 65

Stillwater 67, Roseville 64

Swanville 57, St. John’s Prep 26

Tartan 81, Hill-Murray 48

Triton 61, Blooming Prairie 57

Two Harbors 83, Greenway 35

United South Central 64, New Richland-H-E-G 37

Waconia 71, Chaska 67

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 72, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 55

Washington Tech 61, Mounds Park Academy 51

West Central 74, BOLD 44

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 55, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 41

White Bear Lake 57, Irondale 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

