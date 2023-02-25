Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 73, Little Falls 51
Alexandria 75, Monticello 60
Annandale 57, Dassel-Cokato 54
Apple Valley 52, Breck 49
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 59, Paynesville 40
Big Lake 98, Spectrum 74
Bloomington Jefferson 93, St. Louis Park 79
Browerville/Eagle Valley 57, Upsala 36
Buffalo 73, Hopkins 62
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 87, Madelia 25
Caledonia 77, Winona Cotter 35
Chanhassen 55, New Prague 50
Cherry 97, Carlton 52
Chisago Lakes 96, Princeton 85
Climax/Fisher 69, Lake of the Woods 61
Deer River 103, International Falls 48
East Grand Forks 79, Warroad 44
East Ridge 85, Park (Cottage Grove) 59
Eastview 63, Lakeville South 62
Edina 61, Eden Prairie 43
Ely 56, South Ridge 32
Farmington 77, Shakopee 69
Fillmore Central 72, Rushford-Peterson 61
Forest Lake 60, Woodbury 50
Glencoe-Silver Lake 84, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 57
Goodhue 63, Rochester Lourdes 61
Hastings 72, Simley 64
Hayfield 83, Bethlehem Academy 53
Higher 75, Hibbing 61
Holy Family Catholic 70, Delano 61
Hope Academy 100, LILA 84
Houston 73, Spring Grove 42
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 95, Medford 64
Kaleidoscope Charter 79, PACT Charter 76
Lake City 71, Kasson-Mantorville 49
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 72, Norwood-Young America 43
Lewiston-Altura 73, St. Charles 64
Littlefork-Big Falls 88, Cook County 63
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 52, Southland 41
Mabel-Canton 79, LeRoy-Ostrander 44
Mahtomedi 80, Bemidji 50
Mankato East 82, Red Wing 50
Minnehaha Academy 103, St. Paul Como Park 48
Minneota 81, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 55
Minnetonka 76, St. Michael-Albertville 55
Mountain Iron-Buhl 73, Bigfork 33
Nevis 93, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 24
New Life Academy 87, Trinity 48
New London-Spicer 57, Watertown-Mayer 52
New Ulm Cathedral 48, Sibley East 38
North Woods 81, Chisholm 58
Orono 77, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 69
Osakis 85, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 63
Pelican Rapids 74, Breckenridge 48
Pequot Lakes 59, Moose Lake/Willow River 44
Perham 69, Hawley 60
Pillager 72, Pierz 70
Pine Island 64, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 58
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 69, Wabasha-Kellogg 32
Prior Lake 64, Eagan 61
Randolph 64, Kenyon-Wanamingo 63
Red Lake County 83, Stephen-Argyle 64
Red Rock Central 52, Edgerton 33
Redwood Valley 87, Springfield 71
Rochester John Marshall 58, Rochester Century 51
Rochester Mayo 68, Northfield 65
Rockford 60, Litchfield 44
Rosemount 72, Burnsville 38
Royalton 72, Kimball 55
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 69, Hills-Beaver Creek 34
Schaeffer Academy 67, Lanesboro 54
Sleepy Eye 54, Mankato Loyola 46
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 73, Mayer Lutheran 67
St. Croix Lutheran 78, St. Agnes 31
St. Thomas Academy 68, South St. Paul 65
Stillwater 67, Roseville 64
Swanville 57, St. John’s Prep 26
Tartan 81, Hill-Murray 48
Triton 61, Blooming Prairie 57
Two Harbors 83, Greenway 35
United South Central 64, New Richland-H-E-G 37
Waconia 71, Chaska 67
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 72, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 55
Washington Tech 61, Mounds Park Academy 51
West Central 74, BOLD 44
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 55, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 41
White Bear Lake 57, Irondale 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..