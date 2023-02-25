Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A Substate 1=

Semifinal=

Sioux City, East 63, Johnston 60

Class 4A Substate 2=

Semifinal=

Ankeny Centennial 57, Iowa City West 52

Cedar Falls 64, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 56

Class 4A Substate 3=

Semifinal=

Dubuque, Senior 78, Muscatine 38

Pleasant Valley 59, Bettendorf 42

Class 4A Substate 4=

Semifinal=

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 97, Davenport, West 46

North Scott, Eldridge 71, Burlington 57

Class 4A Substate 5=

Semifinal=

Valley Community, Elgin 80, Waterloo, East 43

Class 4A Substate 6=

Semifinal=

Ames 72, Ankeny 51

Linn-Mar, Marion 65, Indianola 64

Class 4A Substate 8=

Semifinal=

Waukee 60, Urbandale 43

