Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburndale 53, Edgar 27

Burlington 58, Waterford 56

Cameron 78, Ashland 34

Clintonville 82, Denmark 72

Faith Christian 71, Kenosha Reuther 70

Fort Atkinson 63, Watertown 45

Frederic 81, Birchwood 55

Gilmanton 60, Independence 41

Madison Abundant Life 83, Madison Country Day 33

Marathon 76, Assumption 46

Mauston 60, Westfield Area 45

Messmer 80, Augustine Prep 44

Mondovi 68, Boyceville 40

Newman Catholic 68, Stratford 46

Owen-Withee 67, Osseo-Fairchild 46

Rhinelander 52, Tomahawk 42

Tigerton 72, Wolf River Lutheran 36

University School of Milwaukee 72, University Lake/Trinity 61

Waunakee 73, Stoughton 61

Wisconsin Dells 65, Wautoma 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..