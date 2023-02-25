Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburndale 53, Edgar 27
Burlington 58, Waterford 56
Cameron 78, Ashland 34
Clintonville 82, Denmark 72
Faith Christian 71, Kenosha Reuther 70
Fort Atkinson 63, Watertown 45
Frederic 81, Birchwood 55
Gilmanton 60, Independence 41
Madison Abundant Life 83, Madison Country Day 33
Marathon 76, Assumption 46
Mauston 60, Westfield Area 45
Messmer 80, Augustine Prep 44
Mondovi 68, Boyceville 40
Newman Catholic 68, Stratford 46
Owen-Withee 67, Osseo-Fairchild 46
Rhinelander 52, Tomahawk 42
Tigerton 72, Wolf River Lutheran 36
University School of Milwaukee 72, University Lake/Trinity 61
Waunakee 73, Stoughton 61
Wisconsin Dells 65, Wautoma 55
