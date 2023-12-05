Frida Formann scores 23 points and No. 8 Colorado beats UT Arlington 95-74

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Frida Formann scored 23 points, matching a school record for 3-pointers in a game with seven, and No. 8 Colorado never trailed in beating UT Arlington 95-74 on Tuesday.

Quay Miller had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Aaronette Vonleh added 14 points for Colorado (9-1), which has won three in a row. Jaylyn Sherrod scored 11 points to go with a career-high 13 assists that fueled the inside scoring of Miller and Vonleh. Formann also had seven 3-pointers in a game earlier this season in Colorado’s victory over then-No. 1 LSU on Nov. 6.

Keiori Lee had 18 points to lead UT Arlington, which lost its third straight since its lone win of the season.

The Buffaloes did have a down note, losing guard Tameiya Sadler to lower right leg injury with 3:11 remaining in the third quarter. She and a teammate were both scrambling for a rebound when they became entangled and Sadler fell to the floor, losing one of her shoes in the process. She was tended to by team trainers and assisted off the court.

Texas Arlington lost forward Jamaya Perry in the first half to a leg injury after she made a diving attempt underneath the basket to stop a loose ball from rolling out of bounds.

The Buffaloes outscored the Mavericks 22-13 in the second quarter to take a 51-36 lead at halftime. Formann punctuated the quarter by hitting her sixth 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining in the period, celebrating the shot by dropping her hands and stretching out three fingers on each side.

Colorado seized control with a 10-0 third-quarter run that put the Buffaloes up 72-41 late in the period. Sara Rose-Smith capped the flurry with a fastbreak layup and Maddie Nolan hit successive 3-pointers in the run.

Colorado finished with 28 assists, one under its season high, on 37 made shots. It was the eighth time in 10 games this season that the Buffaloes have had 20 or more assists in a game.

The Buffaloes complemented their sharp perimeter shooting with a powerful inside game. Miller and Vonleh scored the bulk of their combined 35 points from near the basket with Sherrod finding the open player with passes to the perimeter or inside. Colorado dominated the boards 49-33.

Colorado came away with another runaway win which should keep them in good standing in the polls.

UT Arlington: visits Sam Houston on Dec. 16.

Colorado: has a 16-day break before resuming play Dec. 21, when the Buffaloes host Northern Colorado.

