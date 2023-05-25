Frick’s bases-clearing double helps UNC eliminate Virginia 10-2

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Tomas Frick went 3 for 5 with five RBIs to help No. 7 seed North Carolina advance to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament with a 10-2 victory over second-seeded Virginia. North Carolina (35-21) has a day off before a semifinal game on Saturday. Virginia (45-12) awaits its fate on Selection Sunday. Frick singled past a diving third baseman to bring home two with the bases loaded in the seventh and he broke the game open in the eighth with a bases-clearing double off the top of the wall. Starter Jake Knapp (5-3) held the Cavaliers to two runs on five hits with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Reliever Dalton Pence retired the first nine batters he faced before Anthony Stephan singled with two outs in the ninth.

