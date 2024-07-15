Fresno State’s Tedford steps down because of health concerns, Skipper is named interim coach

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford says he’s stepping down because of health concerns. The 62-year-old Tedford led the Bulldogs to a 44-22 record in five seasons, including two Mountain West Conference championships and four bowl victories. The Bulldogs finished in the AP Top 25 twice during his tenure. Fresno State assistant head coach and linebackers coach Tim Skipper will be interim head coach this season

