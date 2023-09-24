Fresno State scores TDs on first seven drives, beats Kent State 53-10 to improve to 4-0

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Mikey Keene threw three touchdown passes and Fresno State scored a TD on each of its first seven possessions to help the Bulldogs beat Kent State 53-10. Fresno State is 4-0 for the first time since it won nine straight to open the 2013 season. Erik Brooks made a tightly-contested diving catch for a 40-yard touchdown and Logan Fife ran for the 2-point conversion before wide receiver Jaelen Gill took the shot-gun snap from center, rolled to his ran and then hit a wide-open Elijah Gilliam for a 32-yard TD to make it 15-0 with 10:01 left in the first quarter.

