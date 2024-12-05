Fresno State hires Matt Entz as football coach

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Fresno State has hired former FCS championship coach Matt Entz to take over its football program. Entz will replace interim coach Tim Skipper, who took over after Jeff Tedford stepped down in July because of health concerns. Entz will help guide Fresno State in its transition from the Mountain West to the Pac-12. The Bulldogs are set to begin play in the Pac-12 in the 2026 season. Entz spent this past season as assistant head coach for defense and linebackers coach for Southern California following a successful run as head coach at North Dakota State at the FCS level when he won titles in 2019 and 2021.

