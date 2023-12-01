Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford stepping away for health reasons

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford is stepping away from the team for health reasons. School athletic director Terry Tumey announced Tedford’s decision on Friday. The Bulldogs are 8-4 and will find out their bowl destination on Sunday. Tumey said associate head coach and linebackers coach Tim Skipper will serve as acting coach. Tedford, 62, had to leave the team while coach in 2019 due to heart-related problems. He returned after the 2021 season and led the Bulldogs to a Mountain West Conference title last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.