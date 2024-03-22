Fresno State AD Terry Tumey leaves the school after 6 years

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Fresno State has announced that athletic director Terry Tumey will be leaving the school after six years. Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval announced the two sides had “mutually agreed” to the decision. Rob Acunto will serve as interim athletic director. Tumey began his tenure in August 2018 and hired Kalen DeBoer as head football coach in 2020 and then brought back Jeff Tedford after DeBoer left to take the head coaching job at Washington following the 2021 season.

