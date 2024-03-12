Freshmen Shrewsberry, Burton lift Notre Dame past Georgia Tech 84-80 in ACC tourney opener

WASHINGTON (AP) — Freshmen Braeden Shrewsberry and Markus Burton combined for 44 points and 12th-seeded Notre Dame opened the ACC Tournament with its third straight nail-biting win over 13th-seeded Georgia Tech 84-80. Shrewsberry had 23 points and Burton added 21 as the Fighting Irish advanced to face fifth-seeded Wake Forest despite blowing a 17-point lead in the final 13 minutes. The Irish were down one when Burton blew past a defender for a fast-break layup and an 81-80 lead with 1:16 to play. Georgia Tech turned the ball over but and then gave up an offensive rebound that led to one free throw. The Yellow Jackets had another turnover and Shrewsberry iced the win with two free throws with five seconds left. Naithan George had five 3s and scored 24 points with seven assists for Georgia Tech.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.