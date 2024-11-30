Freshmen Sanon, Quaintance lead Arizona State over Saint Mary’s 68-64 in Acrisure Classic title game

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Joson Sanon had 19 points and fellow freshman Jayden Quaintance scored after grabbing an offensive rebound with 40 seconds left to help rally Arizona State to a 68-64 victory over Saint Mary’s in the championship game of the Acrisure Classic. Basheer Jihad added 1 of 2 free throws and Alston Mason sank two with 2 seconds to go as the Sun Devils (7-1) held on to hand the Gaels (7-1) their first loss of the season. Quaintance grabbed a rebound and passed to Adam Miller for a 3-pointer to give Arizona State a 63-60 lead with 3:04 remaining. Paulius Murauskas tipped in a rebound to get Saint Mary’s within a point with 2:16 left. Neither team scored until Quaintance snagged another offensive rebound and scored to put the Sun Devils up 65-62.

