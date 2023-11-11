Freshmen lead Dayton to 35-6 win over Marist for first PFL win of the year

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Drew VanVleet threw two touchdown passes, Luke Hansen ran for two scores and Cam Cope had two interceptions as the three freshmen led Dayton to a 35-6 Senior Day win over Marist. The Flyers had five takeaways and used two to take a 14-0 halftime lead. Hansen scored on a 1-yard run and VanVleet connected with Sam Bubonics for a 16-yard score. Jake Coleman had a 22-yard scoring reception in the third quarter with Hansen and Logan Davis wrapping it up with rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Logan Brabham was 26-of-35 passing for 259 yards and a touchdown plus two interceptions for the Red Foxes.

