Freshmen help Iowa State women sweep No. 15 Kansas State with 82-76 win

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Addy Brown scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Iowa State held off No. 15 Kansas State in the fourth quarter for an 82-76 win on Wednesday night to tighten the Big 12 Conference standings with one game left.

Brown, a freshman from Derby, Kansas, had 11 points in the fourth quarter, including three free throws in the last minute, and finished 9 of 13 from the field to help the Cyclones become the first team this season to shoot 50% against the Wildcats.

Despite foul trouble, freshman Audi Crooks had 14 points and seven rebounds for Iowa State (17-10, 11-6). Hannah Belanger had 13 points, including the two free throws with 16.4 seconds left that iced the game. Emily Ryan had 11 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals. Ryan moved into second on the Cyclones’ career list with 724 assists, 22 from becoming No. 1.

Ayoka Lee had 20 points and eight rebounds for Kansas State (23-6, 12-5), which dropped its second straight and had its 17-game home winning streak snapped. Jaelyn Glenn and Serena Sundell both added 15 points with Sundell getting 10 assists.

K-State is just one game ahead of ISU, Baylor and West Virginia. A win would have lifted the Wildcats into a tie with Texas for second place. The Longhorns dropped a one-point game to Oklahoma, allowing the Sooners to clinch the league crown.

The Wildcats allow just 56.3 points a game, on 35% shooting, 25.8% from 3-point range. The Cyclones, who won the first matchup 96-93 in double overtime two weeks ago, made 5 of 15 behind the arc and 33 of 66 overall.

Iowa State had a 47-30 rebounding advantage and outscored the Wildcats 12-3 in second-chance points and 46-28 on points in the paint.

Sundell hit two of K-State’s five 3-pointers that led to a 10-point lead before the Cyclones scored the last seven points to close within 18-15 after one quarter.

The ISU run got to 12, with Brown’s 3 producing a 20-18 lead barely a minute into the second quarter. Crooks had the last two baskets of the half to pull the Cyclones into a 33-33 tie.

There were nine lead changes in the third quarter, with Iowa State taking a 56-52 lead when Ryan fed Isnelle Natabou for a layup as time ran out.

Kansas State closes the regular season at Texas Tech on Saturday and the Cyclones are home against Cincinnati.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.