Freshmen Flagg, Maluach lead No. 7 Duke to 100-58 rout over Army

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Cooper Flagg had 13 points and 11 rebounds and No. 7 Duke rolled to a 100-58 victory over Army. Khaman Maluach had 11 points and 14 boards for the Blue Devils. Kon Knueppel added 15 points, Tyrese Proctor tallied 14, Sion James had 12 and Caleb Foster scored 11 for Duke. For Army, Jalen Rucker scored 17 points, while Josh Scovens added 16 points and seven rebounds. The Black Knights allowed Duke to make 17 3-pointers, more than the Blue Devils made in any game last season. The Blue Devils outrebounded Army 50-32.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.