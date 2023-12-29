Freshmen Evans and Shelstad combine for 43 points in Oregon’s 82-74 win over USC

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kwame Evans Jr. had a career-high 22 points with eight rebounds and five steals, and fellow freshman Jackson Shelstad scored a season-high 21 points to help Oregon beat USC 82-74 to begin Pac-12 play. Oregon started on a 12-2 run and dominated the first half in taking a 42-25 lead. The Ducks went ahead 36-18, on a 3-pointer by Brennan Rigsby with 3:04 remaining, after making six straight shots. USC made just five of its first 20 field goals and turned it over 10 times in the opening 17 minutes. The Ducks finished the first half with six 3-pointers, while USC made just seven field goals. The Trojans got as close as four points, 78-74, in the second half. Kario Oquendo sealed it by making four free throws.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.