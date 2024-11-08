Freshmen El Alfy, Strong score 17 points each as No. 2 UConn routs BU 86-32

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jana El Alfy had 17 points and 11 rebounds and fellow freshman Sarah Strong had 17 points and six steals as No. 2 UConn opened its season with an 86-32 win over Boston University. Paige Bueckers had 13 points, seven assists and five steals while Ashlynn Shade added 10 points for the Huskies. UConn had runs of 11-0 and 15-0 before the Terriers made their second basket of the game. Alex Giannaros made a pair of 3-pointers as BU scored nine straight points in the third quarter. She led the Terriers with 13 points.

