Freshmen Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey help Rutgers fend off Penn State 80-76

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Dylan Harper finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, fellow freshman Ace Bailey totaled 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Rutgers held off Penn State 80-76. Harper buried three straight 3-pointers to finish off an 11-0 run for a 13-7 lead and Rutgers (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten Conference) never trailed again. Harper had 15 points by halftime as the Scarlet Knights forged a 48-33 advantage. Rutgers grabbed 10 more rebounds and had a 22-12 edge in bench points at the intermission. Harper and Bailey both set season highs for rebounds. It was the third double-double for Bailey and the first for Harper. Zach Hicks made 6 of 10 shots from 3-point range and scored 20 to lead Penn State (8-2, 1-1).

