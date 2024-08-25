Freshmen Brown and Hensley shine as Southeast Missouri State rolls past North Alabama in FCS Kickoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — True freshman Payton Brown scored three touchdowns, redshirt freshman quarterback Carter Hensley led a second-half rally and Southeast Missouri State defeated North Alabama 37-15 in the FCS Kickoff Game. Brown, who finished with 97 yards, scored on a 1-yard run late in the second quarter and a 25-yard run late in the third. His 1-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter was set up by a 47-yard quarterback keeper by Hensley. In his first game action since high school, Hensley subbed in for injured starter Paxton DeLaurent and completed 10 of 14 passes for 100 yards. His 1-yard touchdown run gave the Redhawks a 34-15 lead with about 5 minutes remaining in the game.

