Freshman Zoe Brooks scores 19 as No. 6 NC State routs Virginia 93-66

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Zoe Brooks scored a season-high 19 points to help No. 6 North Carolina State rout Virginia 93-66. Brooks, a freshman making her fifth start, shot 7 of 12 from the floor and also had three assists. The Wolfpack also got 17 points from Madison Hayes, 15 points from Aziaha James, 14 points and a team-high nine rebounds from Mimi Collins, and 13 points from Lexi Steele. Camryn Taylor paced Virginia with 22 points and six rebounds before fouling out, while Kymora Johnson added 14 points. The Wolfpack never trailed in the game and led by as many as 34.

