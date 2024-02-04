Freshman Watkins scores 29, rallies No. 15 USC women past Cal 79-69

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Freshman JuJu Watkins scored 29 points to lead No. 15 Southern California to a 79-69 victory over California. Watkins made 12 of 27 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Trojans (16-4, 6-4 Pac-12 Conference). She added five assists, four rebounds, four steals and blocked two shots. Joanna Krimili hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 to lead the Golden Bears (13-10, 3-8).

